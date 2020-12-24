Pages from the Past

A recent meeting was held between the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Kickapoo Reserve Governing Board to begin to determine the future of the La Farge Dam project. It was announced that the parties involved will meet with the state and federal officials to find agreement so that a bill could be readied to go through the Senate. The Ho-Chunks wanted certain sites not all the land. They also wanted to have a voting member on the board. They agreed with other parts of the proposed legislation that would keep the reserve as a low impact “green” area with campgrounds, trail upgrading and educational sites.