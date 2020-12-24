Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 29, 1920
100 years ago
Dec. 27, 1945
Dec. 27, 1945
75 years ago
The city skating rink, to the immense satisfaction of Viroqua’s populace who enjoy the clean sport, has been doing a banner business since its opening on December 8. City Street Commissioner Ernest Pierce has charge of the rink’s operation; Fay McDonald assists with the supervision at the night sessions. In the interest of good sport, Mr. Pierce asks that skaters remain off the ice after a snow storm; weather permitting, skating will be in order every afternoon and evening.
A meeting of the Westby creamery patrons was called for Saturday last, the purpose to divide among them the $109,000 overrun accumulated by the organization for the year just past. One patron received a $360 check, the overrun of the produce of 17 cows. However, many patrons received larger checks. A discussion on the continued production of butter in large quantities was brought about by the estimated loss of 17 cents a pound under present manufacturing conditions.
As millions of people throughout the world pause to herald the arrival of a new year, we can rejoice at the outset in the knowledge that all uncertainty, anxiety and hysteria of the war is over. Victory is ours, and it is better to begin cleaning up the mess than stand shivering and uncertain in which direction to turn.
Dec. 24, 1970
Dec. 24, 1970
50 years ago
Some area Snowflake Contest Queen Contestants are: Donna Johnson, Kickapoo; Jackie Lenser, Westby; Sue Young, Viroqua; Anne Ellefson, Seneca; Jackie Thelen, LaFarge; Karen Dempsey, Hillsboro; Kitty Dull, Gays Mills; Jean Stellner, DeSoto; Karen Dempsey, North Crawford; Katie Schaitel, Brookwood. There are eight additional candidates nominated from schools outside the immediate geographic area. The winner will be announced at a banquet the eve of January 6.
Direct from Norway, WISV Viroqua, will broadcast Christmas Services in the Norwegian language to the Tri-State area. The full-hour program will begin at 1:30 p.m. Christmas Day, December 25th.
Deaths: George Floyd Emberson, 85; Helen Elsie (Best) Morrison, 68; John H. Deaver, 78; Garda C. (Nelson) (Schreiber) Bishop, 59; Edna M. Iverson, 75; Pearl Robert Hutson, 79; Julius Herman Sommerfeld, 84.
Westby High School won two conference basketball games last week to push its conference record to 2-3. On Tuesday they defeated North Crawford 53-51 in a home game. On Friday Westby won an away game vs. Cashton, 53-52, in overtime play.
Viroqua High School Blackhawks defeated Fennimore Friday night, 64-59. Saturday night Viroqua won over Riverdale, 77-48, with all players getting playing time.
Dec. 28, 1995
Dec. 28, 1995
25 years ago
A recent meeting was held between the Ho-Chunk Nation and the Kickapoo Reserve Governing Board to begin to determine the future of the La Farge Dam project. It was announced that the parties involved will meet with the state and federal officials to find agreement so that a bill could be readied to go through the Senate. The Ho-Chunks wanted certain sites not all the land. They also wanted to have a voting member on the board. They agreed with other parts of the proposed legislation that would keep the reserve as a low impact “green” area with campgrounds, trail upgrading and educational sites.
Pat Griffin, Viroqua’s City Clerk, was set to retire at the end of 1995. He has held the position for 12 years. His retirement was due to health issues. Griffin also has served on the Viroqua City Council.
The Viroqua City Council discussed lowering the speed limit on North Highway 14. The council wanted to lower the speed limit on that half mile stretch from 45 to 35 miles per hour.
The City of Viroqua passed an historic preservation ordinance at its last council meeting. The city now had the ability to name buildings, sites and districts as historical. A commission will be named to determine if any of the buildings or sites meet ordinance requirements.
Area developers continued to protest the new ordinance that required developers to lay a gravel base on all roads for new subdivisions. The Viroqua City Council passed the ordinance by a 8 to 3 vote. The city council felt that it would be more efficient and cost saving for the city.
Work continued on the restoration of the Temple Theatre. The Lutheran Brotherhood Riveland Branch #8690 donated $400 to be used for materials to restore the organ room. The organ was recently returned to the Theatre by the Coon Valley Lutheran Church where it had been in use for many years.
Dec. 30, 2010
Dec. 30, 2010
10 years ago
Vernon County Sheriff Gene Cary and Vernon County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Hanson will retire after three decades in law enforcement.
A new book called “Hillsboro The Friendly City, Come to Visit, Come to Stay” has been published to mark the 125th anniversary of Hillsboro’s incorporation.
Viroqua Boy Scouts Terrence Bambenek and Christian Sherry received the Boy Scouts of America Award for “God and Church” on Sunday.
Jean Walleser, director of the Vernon County Agricultural Society board, presented Friend of the Fair awards to Gary Brudos and Larry Everson for their continued work on the Vernon County Fair float.
Navy Seaman Recruit Alexander K. Dohm of Ontario recently completed U.S. Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff