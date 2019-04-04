The Vernon County Censor
April 2, 1919
100 years ago
By a substantial majority the voters of Vernon county, at Tuesday’s election, decided that a man, instead of a woman, is preferred to manage their educational affairs. The campaign was conducted in a spirited manner and leaves no doubt of the attitude of the people on that question.
With the city council or some committee or person familiar with the complete facts furnish for publication the information which the public ought to have before being called upon to vote $50,000 for a city hospital? This suggestion is made in all good faith.
The ferry between DeSoto and Lansing is again a reality for the season, with J.L. Adams as owner, pilot and captain. Three trips a day for passengers and vehicles.
After a long, hard siege the influenza has been raised at LaFarge, schools, churches and public gatherings resumed. LaFarge has been fortunate in few losses by death.
Carl E. Johnson, Esofea merchant, was in the city on Friday, for the first time since last fall. While here he purchased a Ford truck to use in carting his merchandise and the produce form his store between Esofea and the railroad stations in the city. Also the product of Esofea creamery. For two years past Buchanan Brothers have done this hauling, but asked to be relieved.
Viroqua is favored by the addition….Paul J. Koeppe….from LaCrosse. He purchased the barn and kitchen at the sale of county property last Saturday, and will dismantle them and erect a modern bungalow on the corner of West Decker and Center avenue. Mr. Koeppe is an expert decorator and painter…
The Vernon County Censor
April 6, 1944
75 years ago
Viroqua and community can indeed be proud of the fine patriotic spirit shown by its people in donating blood. Seventy-six participated in this most personal service to save the lives of our fighting men, two busses and several carloads going from here to LaCrosse on Tuesday and Wednesday. The sincere appreciation of the community is extended to Mrs. W. W. Harmony, who was in charge of the project, and her corps of helpers—L.R. Smith, and the Northern States staff, Mrs. F. E. Dyson, Mrs. R.S. Hirsch, and Mrs. Neil Nelson.
Proclamation from Mayor Bernard Lewison: Whereas Friday, April 7, is Good Friday, and whereas the hours of Crucifixion should be observed as a special time of prayer and meditation, and at a time when all business activity should cease, wherever possible; Now, therefore, I, Bernard Lewison, Mayor of the City of Viroqua, do recommend that the hours of Good Friday, from noon to 3:00 pm, April 7, be observed within our city , and that as far as possible, places of business be closed. It is my sincere hope that all who are able will assemble in our places of worship to pray for the restoration of peace and security to this troubled world.
City Election Quiet: Not in many years has the Viroqua city election been so tame an affair. Only one contest, for alderman in the third ward, enlivened the picture, George Cox winning over Lloyd Hall, 102 to 59. The tope vote of 444 given to City Clerk Knudson indicates the utter lack of interest, for this city has polled over 1,900 votes in a hot presidential election.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
April 3, 1969
50 years ago
Four Viroqua Area School students were injured when their school bus, driven by Mrs. Karen Gjermundson, overturned on an icy road, spilling the 25 persons inside. Hurt were Gary Slack, 13; Shelley Olson, 18; Mark Jacobson, 18, and Charles Munson, 15. The bus was traveling on the old Brookville school road, a block east of County J. Mel Fortney was aided by four unknown men who literally lifted the large bus enough so that the Slack boy’s arm could be removed from where it was pinned.
Olga Bennett carried 28 of Vernon’s 43 precincts to defeat appointed incumbent County Judge Larry Sieger 3,687 to 2,926. With 6,613 votes cast, it was an increase of 1,500 over two years ago during a comparable election. Miss Bennett will become the first woman County Judge in Vernon County.
Deaths: Roger Brudos, 16; Arthur Ole Helgeson, 89; Tilmer Sherman Anderson, 73; Harry A. Piurkowski, 46
Lillian Dopson of Route 1, Westby, a Timber Coulee resident, will be Viroqua’s head librarian. She has ten years of experience as head librarian at Sparta Sr. High School.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 7, 1994
25 years ago
The Westby school building referendum was defeated by a vote of 1,568 to 1,007. The referendum had sought approval for $9,570,000.
Westby voters approved the continuation of the municipal liquor store by a vote of 607 to 211. The store was the last city-owned liquor store in the state of Wisconsin.
The Viroqua City Council approved a large-scale construction project for the city which will cost an estimated $1.7 million. The overall project was actually ten separate projects which were scheduled to address sewer, water and street problems. A third of the money was for street, curb, gutter and storm sewer repairs. The money for that was to be paid by property taxes. The rest of the money which was for water and sanitary sewer repairs and updates was to be repaid by user fees in city resident’s monthly bills.
Kenneth H. Goodwin, the Readstown police chief, was arrested and charged with four counts of having sexual contact with child under the age of 16. Goodwin was suspended with pay by the Readstown Village Board. If convicted, he faced up to 40 years in prison and a fine of $40,000.
Tip and Elaine Lund will be honored by the Kiwanis and Lions Clubs of Westby in recognition of their many years of involvement in the community. Both Lunds have been involved in a wide spectrum of activities and memberships in community organizations.
The Wisconsin Department of Development turned down a request by the city of Westby for a grant for the city’s planned Main Street water project. With the DOD action, the project was delayed by at least a year.
The Viroqua Middle School put on the musical “Don’t Rock the Boat.” The play was a huge success with the students doing a wonderful job. The play was directed by Tara Stadelman-Cohen.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 9, 2009
10 years ago
A tiny beetle will be causing a big stir in Vernon County—possibly for years to come. State officials announced on Tuesday that the emerald ash borer has been found in Vernon County.
A rural Viola man, 61-year-old Richard Bayliss, was convicted of shooting at SWAT teams during an all-day standoff last April and sentenced Thursday to 48 years in prison.
The Ridge and Valley Conference announces its all-conference academic team for the 2008-09 school year. Students receiving first team honors include Hillary Bark from Seneca, Cassandra Cable from Ithaca, Lisa Keyser from De Soto, Rebecca Lundberg, Jordan Powell and Tiffany Troxel from North Crawford, Emily McCullick and Krista M. Waters from Wauzeka/Steuben.
Viroqua’s Taylor Henry wrestled and won the ASICS USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals at Cedar Falls, IA last weekend. He won a 5-1 decision over Caleb White of Iowa.
The first annual Rockton Learn to Hunt program was held April 4. Twelve mentees from the Kickapoo, La Farge, Hillsboro and Viroqua school districts paired up with one or more experienced mentors for Saturday’s hunt.
