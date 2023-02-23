The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 21, 1923

100 years ago

Roads Opened for Automobile Traffic Between Viroqua and Viola

A bunch of young fellows wishing to do the general public a real service, opened the roads between the stated places after the storm. The service truck of the Buick garage carry[ed] the …. young men.

The dedication program for the Colonel May school house will be postponed from February 23 to March 2. A basket social will follow the program.

In common with the rest of suffering humanity at the present time, Viroqua’s schools are in the grip of the epidemic of flu, students and faculty alike are falling victims to the prevailing malady.

Viroqua’s city schools report a sick quota of from 25 to 30 percent….In the Vernon County Normal the situation is more serious. Out of the total enrollment of a little more than fifty only nineteen were present this afternoon.

FREEMAN – Heald Hollow, February 17 – Monday and Tuesday of this week we had what might be called a blizzard, as it snowed and ended up with quite a windstorm and snowdrifts on Wednesday. Everyone was busy on Wednesday trying to keep warn….We understand that wolves have been in Coon Valley.

THE COUNTY NURSE

At the present time in Vernon county there is a need for quarantine. From January first to February third there has been reported to the State Board of Health twenty-seven cases of scarlet fever, nineteen cases of diphtheria, thirty-one cases of influenza, fifteen cases of measles and twenty-seven cases of whooping cough.

When a quarantine sign has been placed upon the doors of a home or other building it has been placed there for a purpose.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 19, 1948

75 years ago

Borrowers at the city library now number 3,061 patrons, an all-time high, according to the annual report prepared by Mrs. Newton Boggs, librarian. The total circulation of books, magazines, etc. climbed to 34,913 in the past 12 months. Of this figure, adult non-fiction topped the list, followed by fiction, juvenile fiction, and non-fiction. The total volumes in the institution number 13,329.

Viroqua may again have a national guard unit, if a proper and suitable building may be obtained. Pending legislation would allot state and federal funds to a city which has a national guard unit, for the construction of a permanent armory building. Naturally, the city must furnish the site. If Viroqua is successful in obtaining funds for a building of this type, it would be available for community gatherings which would not interfere with the national guard schedule. We already have an ideal site for the permanent building, the city parking lot on South Rock Avenue, located near the center of the town. A national guard unit is, without question, a distinct asset to any town. Aside from the fact that a sizeable payroll is left in the community as a result, it is within reason to believe that in the event universal military training is involved, it may be possible for young men to stay in their home community to take the training, if a guard unit and armory were here. Last, but not least, the city’s reaction to the possibility of a meeting place for various gathering and activities would be accompanied with a resounding voice of approval and appreciation.

“Spring,” instead of the scheduled cold wave, invaded Vernon county last Monday, causing much snow and ice to meld and giving residents a breathing spell from the cold blasts earlier in the month. Those with oil-burning furnaces especially enjoyed the mild weather, as the sun shines brightly after one of the coldest winters on record.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 22, 1973

50 years ago

Westby won two conference basketball games the past week, 50-44 over Kickapoo here and 58-37 over Cashton there.

After completing a 10-week, 120-hr in-service nursing aid program at the Vernon Memorial Hospital, 12 aids received their certificates at a lunch Friday afternoon.

The Bakke Memorial Chapel Fund received a shot in the arm when members of the Westby Rod and Gun Club voted to contribute $200 to this worthy cause.

Tuesday night the Viroqua Area School Board of Education decided to drop orchestra as part of the music offerings next year.

Obituaries: Darien Dregne—infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Dregne Sparta; Mrs. Clarence Sime (76) Readstown; Mrs. Blanch Wright (84) Readstown; Hugo Nelson (83) Readstown; Selmer Peterson (77) Viroqua; Mrs. Charles (Mary) Bakken (77) town of Harmony; Melchor Nelson (89) West Prairie; Mrs. Ida J. Thompson (87); Elwin J Rood (72) Newton Valley.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 19, 1998

25 years ago

A reminder that the “Heat and the Beat” will tip off on February 23 in the Viroqua High School gym, raising funds for the Special Olympics. Tim Lee, Dave Halverson and Bev Buss will officiate with Police Chief John Thompson overseeing the action.

Minnie Erickson, age 104, celebrated her birthday with family, relatives and friends, Sunday, February 1 at her home in Viroqua.

The Viroqua Blackhawk girls basketball team earned a share of the Coulee Conference Championship with a 40-27 win over the G-E-T Redmen Friday night. The championship is the Hawks’ first since 1993. Viroqua is 12-2 in the conference, 14-5 overall.

Three Viroqua Blackhawk wrestlers advance to Division 2 sectional competition, which will be held at Richland Center Saturday, February 21. At 135 pounds, Luke Keenan, at 140 pounds, Eric Wilhelm and at 275 pounds, Wayne Primmer.

Vernon Manor Director Jim Mueller officially resigned last week and Trustee Chair Myrtle Jacobson was appointed interim director.

The Viroqua School Board and District Administrator Dr. Jan Hardesty mutually agreed to Hardesty’s resignation effective June 30, 1998.

Bill Marohl received the Viroqua Toastmasters Communication and Leadership award from the club’s president Karen Langel. This award is given to a member of the community who is not a Toastmaster, but demonstrates leadership by communicating through unselfish service to others.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 21, 2013

10 years ago

The City of Viroqua’s water rate will be going up for the first time since June of 2010. The new rates go into effect Feb. 26, and will show up in the March 31st water bill. The Council approved the rates at its meeting, Tuesday, Feb.12.

The 2013 Viroqua Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club Winter Royalty are: Snow Queen Katie Gillespie, the daughter of Shawn and Amy Bjerkos and Joe Gillespie; First Attendant Annika Olson, the daughter of Chris and Sue Olson; and Second Attendant Morgan Lepke, the daughter of Brad Lepke and the late Stacy Larson. The snowmobile club’s ninth annual coronation was held at Viroqua Elementary School, Saturday night.

McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be hosting a workshop on how to create “snap bags,” Saturday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. in the adult library. During the workshop, participants will learn different techniques before making a snap bag to take home. The bags are perfect for storing your library card and reading lists, coupons, and coins. The workshop will be taught by local crafter Diane Hanson of Viroqua.

Virginia “Ginny” Young and Gunnar Clancy have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for February. Young will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study biology and run track and field. She is the daughter of Walter and Michele Young. Clancy plans to attend Northwest Technical College for an AAS degree in high performance engine machining, and then attend Mankato University for an automotive engineering degree. Clancy is the son of Matt Clancy and Christal Peterson.