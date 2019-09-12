The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 10, 1919
100 years ago
Congressman Monahan has introduced a bill to give Prairie du Chien a postoffice building. This section, although not too well equipped in that respect, is much more in need of a better mail system than a building. Patrons within ten miles of Viroqua are unable to get their county seat mail much under a week.
Henry Anderson is preparing to move his meat market equipment to the east room now occupied by the Williams feed store, so that Ed Lind may take possession of the block to be vacated, which he purchased some time ago. The Williams stock will be consolidated in one room.
Frank Knower & Sons of Harmony dropped ears of Silver King and Yellow Dent corn into the Censor office that are surely fine specimens. One of the Knower boys secured first in the corn contest two years ago, and they plan to have a fine exhibit of poultry and farm products this year.
Tobacco harvest is not more than 50 per cent completed. It is of much better growth and quality than was expected a month since. We are in infinitely better shape than other growing sections of the state. Lack of rain has naturally stunted growth. By all odds the Vernon tobacco crop will excel other places where the crop has general cultivation.
Government has printed a list of the things that are taxed. This is an example of government waste. Think how much cheaper it would have been to print a list of the things that are not taxed.
Ladies are invited to inspect my new stock of fall and winter millinery. Most complete line ever offered in the city. Ethel Atwood.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 14, 1944
75 years ago
The Viroqua Public Schools opened last Monday, Sept. 11, with the largest enrollment since 1938. In every department there are more pupils than last year, the total number being 954, an increase of 71 over the first week of last year.
What promises to be a very interesting baseball game will be played at the Vernon County fairgrounds during Fair Week. The two teams competing against each other will be made up of players selected as the first and second All Opponents teams by the ten teams constituting the Vernon County Community Baseball League. This community baseball program has been promoted for the purpose of keeping alive the interest in baseball and for the further purpose of furnishing a program of entertainment and relaxation for the immediate community.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Henry have been notified by the war department that their son, David, 23, has been wounded while fighting in France. He is in a hospital in England.
On Thursday, Mrs. Robert Benson was notified that her brother, Pvt. Wilson Henkel, had been wounded in action in France. He has been overseas more than a year and is a member of an armored division.
Private Delos F. Warner, 20, was killed in action in France on August 22, according to word received from the war department by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Warner of Victory.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 11, 1969
50 years ago
The local garbage pickup problem needs resolution. The Council heard Tuesday night about other nearby cities that have experienced garbage problems. Viroqua’s problem is two-fold: one, the residential garbage too often is improperly prepared for pickup, and second, multiple pickups at some businesses is slowing down service. A new garbage truck will be needed by next spring, and this will probably hasten a decision on local future garbage handling.
Seven thirty is the time for Viroqua’s debut in the Southwest conference Friday night as the Blackhawks greet the Lancaster Flying Arrows at Blackhawk Field. Coach Lowell Glodosky expects to be starting Steve Vig, junior quarterback, against the strong Lancaster team. His starting backfield will include Mark Gronning and Mark Lee as halfbacks and Steve Hill as fullback. Over center should be Glenn Frye. Guards are Stuart Swenink and Jack Tatzel. Ron Slack and Roger Getter are tackles. Likely ends are Rick Haun and Kurt Mills. Coach Glodosky found the Hawk attitude real good and looks for a win against Lancaster.
Deborah Sue Wise, 17, was the sole obituary reported this week.
The future of senior citizen housing and a federal loan for the loan hinges on a new housing code. The Common Council still isn’t sure it wants to proceed on one. Ernie Urban and Alf Walby voiced skepticism. Chet Lee told his fellow aldermen he felt if our neighboring cities could produce and live with a strong housing code to get housing funds, so could Viroqua.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Sept. 15, 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua School Board approved a contract with TCI to build the new elementary school. The approval was based on contract documents of the architectural firm of Seymour Davis Seymour. The vote was unanimous for the $5,725,000 contract. The cost included furnishing the new school.
Mark Lee of Viroqua took off on the new shuttle Discovery mission last Friday. This was the 64th space shuttle mission. Lee along with five other crew members will spend 10 days in space orbiting the earth. Lee and fellow crewmate Carl Meade will take their historic untethered spacewalk during the mission.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation moved up the date to start work on Highway 14 between Viroqua and Westby. The date was moved up because of the condition of the road and public outcry. The work will begin in spring, 1995 rather of 1998.
The Westby School Board voted unanimously to hold the recall election for three board members in November as part of the general election. The recall election was certified by the State Board of Elections. Both for and against groups have formed to campaign during this election.
Based on data from the first eight months of 1994, traffic fatalities are slightly down compared to the 1989-1993 five-year average. Still, there were 290 drivers, 47 motorcyclists, 97 passengers, 5 bicyclists and 36 pedestrians killed in traffic accidents.
The Viroqua Fire Department will serve as host to an extraction competition and symposium next month. Teams from Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana will join the competition. In total, 20 teams are expected to participate in the competition.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Sept. 17, 2009
10 years ago
The 2009 Vernon County Seniors of Distinction were recognized at a banquet in Viroqua. Seniors recognized were Otto Lowrey, Roger Hatlem, Ed Peterson, Delores Sandmire and Marianne Miller.
Vietnam veterans residing in Vernon County were interviewed for a documentary, “Wisconsin Vietnam War Stories.”
Westby-Viroqua girls golf team placed third at the Acadia Golf Course for a nine-hole Coulee Conference meet.
