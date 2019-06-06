The Vernon County Censor
June 4, 1919
100 years ago
Last week brought summer heat almost every day. Mercury went to 85.
John Denning, barber, under Lindemann bank. Clean towels and linen.
Nearly the entire quota of city teachers, on Monday, departed for the several homes elsewhere.
City siren will hereafter blow at 7, 12, 1 and 6 o’clock, at no other time except in case of fire.
WANTED – Teamsters and laborers, $3.50 per day. Board $7.00. Frank J. McCaughay, Contractor, Readstown, Wis.
An ice cream social will be held in the town hall at Newton, Saturday, June 7, and Sunday for the benefit of the Methodist church. Everybody invited.
STEAL AND WRECK CARS
A few evenings ago, parties took a car from Viroqua and ran it until the gasoline tank ran dry. It was found on a side street.
A little later, two young men took a car, drive it to Cashton, and tanked up with a load which made Milwuakee famous, drove back to Viroqua, and ran it through Senator Bennett’s premises; where it stalled and they abandoned it. One received $20 and costs; the other is out on probation.
Captain and Mrs. Butters unobtrusively slipped in from Camp Grant Saturday morning….a large part of his service [in France] was the responsible and exacting position of being in charge of the headquarters companies of the 32nd division, feeding 17,000 men.
The physicians of the city met with the city commission and Architect Dockendorff of LaCrosse Monday evening to recommend plans for the hospital.
The Vernon County Censor
June 8, 1944
D-DAY HERE: For the Censor editor to attempt to give any detailed account of the invasion of Europe would be pretty much of an insult to the intelligence of its readers. Since the invasion started Monday night all persons in America have had their ears glued to the radio and their eyes to daily papers. Just as much of the of the time as they could spared from their regular duties, and you who are now reading this know as much about the progress of the invasion as does the Censor editor himself.
That heading “For whom the bell rings” sounds very much like a move title, doesn’t it? And, at that, the bell we are thinking about could very well be worked up into a wonderful film ringing out the ultimate doom of Hitler. People on Main Street the last few days have turned in wonder as they heard the sound of a bell ringing out on the street, and half expected to see a locomotive appear from somewhere. Tracing the sound to the First National Bank they find a big farm bell mounted on the front of the bank. Mr. Schaefer got hold of it somewhere, put it up there, ran a cord back into the bank, and every time they sell a bond they ring the bell. Yes, indeed, that bell is tolling the doom of Hitler and Hirohito and all their foul dreams of world conquest.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
June 5, 1969
50 years ago
Five Viroqua Area Schools teachers are retiring at the end of the school year: Inez Hanson, F. A. “Pete” Peterson, Marjorie Rood, Margaret Moe and Marjorie Chase. Together they have 116 years of teaching service, 63 of those years in the Viroqua system.
Viroqua’s Kevin Hall, Westby’s Paul Gulsvig and Monte Torgerson, La Farge’s Tony Benish and Cashton’s Pete Fluenger go to the state track meet Friday and Saturday at Monona Grove. They qualified at the section Class B and Class C meet in Viroqua Tuesday afternoon.
Deaths: Loren B. Hall, 72; Mary Grace (Richie) Campbell, 82; Frederick E. Gerdl, 60; Clarence Iver Olson, 72; Melvin K. Rudrud, 86.
Vernon County lost its tobacco leadership. Wisconsin’s leading tobacco county is now number two as of official crop statistics for last year. Dane County is now in first position. The state’s crop was the smallest in 34 years and was off by two million pounds from last year. It was the smallest state acreage in history. As a state, producers received $5.2 million, three tenths of a million less than a year earlier.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
June 9, 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council announced that it would know by next month whether it can help the Viroqua Country Club expand its nine-hole golf course to an 18-hole golf course. Three city committees (public property, finance and recreation) have met twice with Dave Zirzow, country club board president. The estimated cost for the expansion was $700,000 to create the new nine-holes. The country club would continue to manage the course, but it would be open to the public. The city would buy the land and lease it to the country club for the price of the principal and interest.
Vernon County and Dr. Dan and Charlene Ecklund still had not resolved the issue of whether their newly built house is out of the floodplain. The zoning committee had set a deadline for a progress report on the Ecklunds’ efforts to provide proof that the new house was not located in the floodplain.
The Viroqua School Board met again to deal with the issue of a budget for special education programs and staffing for those programs. After hearing from the public at the meeting, the board voted to reduce the budget by $40,645. In addition, the board voted to reduce the hours of the two aides to 3.5 and 4.0 hours each day.
At Westby’s city council meeting, several property owners questioned how real estate was assessed in Westby for tax purposes. Dale Pedretti of the Westby-Coon Valley State Bank noted that older houses, even ones that had been fully renovated, had lower assessments than comparable new houses. Pedretti argued that this discrepancy discouraged new housing development in Westby. He also mentioned that Viroqua did not have such a discrepancy.
The Nelson Mill and Agri-Center celebrated another anniversary in business. From the opening in 1956 when it had a daily customer count of about 70, the customer count had grown from 600 to 700 a day.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
June 11, 2009
10 years ago
Crowned at the 2009 Dairy Breakfast were: Princess Kaitlin Lepke, First Attendant Arlisa Landis and Second Attendant Michele Gutenberger.
Roland and Louise Hill of Viroqua were honored as this year’s Fans of the Year at the Viroqua High School Spring Athletic Banquet held in the high school cafeteria last Thursday.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sophomore and ROTC cadet Zachary Boldon of Stoddard will spend three weeks in Panama learning the culture and enhancing his career as a future officer in the U.S. military. S & S Cycle, Inc. has received $14 million in New Market Tax Credits to keep 180 employees at its Viola facility.
