The Vernon County Censor
June 25, 1919
100 years ago
A much-needed overhauling and renovation of the seat of our county government is commencing to take form. The addition erected for the county judge about fifteen years ago, and which has not been cleaned up since being built, has been scrubbed and Mr. Keoppe is adorning the same with a coat of paint. Eventually this will be done to the entire building.
It is a pleasure to live in a county that is first in something. Vernon county is first in the state in having the largest number of Jersey breeders. There are 60 farmers in Vernon county at the present time….Our county is large, rich, fertile and prosperous enough to be first in many more things.
During this hot weather, get your ice cream, sundaes, sodas, phosphates, clarets and soft drinks at the Optima.
John Devlin put an extensive addition on the second story of his building occupied by the meat market. Three new rooms and a large rear porch will give them far more comfortable living quarters.
All business places in the city of Viroqua will be closed all day on the Fourth.
An abundance of ladies’ rest rooms will be placed at the service of the women and children. For this purpose, the Farmers’ Bank rest room, the office of the Ford garage, the Library rest room, and all of the club rooms in the city have been secured.
A complete line of summer underwear for men; union suits in both long and athletic style. The Blue Front Store, Ellefson & Johnson.
The Vernon County Censor
June 29, 1944
75 years ago
Viroqua’s Main Street looked pretty much like “Goldsmith’s Deserted Village” Tuesday afternoon. There were practically no cars on the street and nearly every door was locked and bore a sign to the effect that the place was closed in order to help clear away the wreckage left by the two storms. Civilian Defense Commanders Ed Schipper and Conrad Allness and Lloyd Thompson, who were in charge of the work, estimated that around three hundred and fifty men volunteered from Viroqua alone. Thirty three crews were dispatched from Viroqua alone, and this work battalion was materially swelled by volunteer crews from Westby and Coon Valley, who took care of clearing all the wreckage west and north of the Two Churches beyond Springville.
The Viroqua swimming pool is well under way. The enrollment of the swimming classes is steadily increasing due to the new swimming Army and WACs. There are nine enrolled in Junior Life Saving and eight in Senior Life Saving. The pool is in excellent condition and everyone is invited to take advantage of its facilities.
The many friends of Erwin Dregne, who have followed his spectacular course in the war, will be very pleased to know that it is now Lt. Col. Dregne – a cablegram coming to his parents, Mr. ad Mrs. C. S. Dregne of Franklin town this Tuesday afternoon announcing his promotion from Major to one step higher. His exploits in aerial warfare surely entitle him to the honor.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
June 26, 1969
50 years ago
Phil Bigley has hit the same roadblock enroute to a low-rent senior citizens housing unit as the Council did several months ago: a need for a strict and enforced series of building Codes. The Codes must be in effect and enforced for six months prior to the date of application for the community to be eligible. Viroqua’s building code has been described as not as strict as the federal government recommendations and has often been somewhat lax in the community’s history.
Deaths: Clarence Melvin Sherry, 70; Joseph Roiland, 80; Edwin Selin, 76; Frank Wilson Mills, 93; Lewis Samuel Welch, 41; Wendy Hazel Peterson, infant.
Ernie Urban told his fellow aldermen Tuesday night that the City trailer park has provided the City with a net profit, after expenses, of $2504.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
June 30, 1994
25 years ago
The Westby School Board recall campaign led by the Save Our Community Schools (SOCS) reached the goal of 900 signatures so a recall election was scheduled to be held at the end of August. Three members of the school board were challenged. The special election also meant that the school referendum originally scheduled for September was pushed back so that the two issues remained separate.
The Viroqua City Council voted to participate in the proposed DOT study of Highway 14/61 and how any changes would affect the area. Viroqua had already voted to reconstruct Main Street to repair and update utilities beneath Main Street. The Westby City Council was still undecided about participating in the study.
Vernon County decided to start stricter enforcement of dog licensing requirements. Enforcing the new requirements was a way to generate more funds to help in the human treatment of strays.
The Teen Assessment Project found that there were not many changes in tobacco and alcohol consumption or in sexual activity since the last survey done three years ago. The study found that there was an increase in the use of marijuana, cocaine, inhalants and hallucinogenic drugs.
The Westby-Coon Valley Bank completed a major restoration project that took eight months to complete. The restoration was both an interior and exterior update to the 97-year-old building. The restoration included everything from new bank vault doors to a new parking lot.
The 1994 Heritage Days Quilt Show drew in all divisions a total of 71 quilts. In addition to the show itself, the Avalanche Quilt Group demonstrated the art of quilting. Finally, a cast of students from Viroqua High School put on a performance of “Quilters”.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
July 2, 2009
10 years ago
The groundbreaking ceremony for Premier Meats, Inc., a $1.8 million meat retail store and processor, will be held Monday, between Viroqua and Westby.
The Miss Viroqua program, the city of Viroqua’s ambassador program that has been run by the Viroqua Partners, is being reinvented into the Miss Wild West Days Viroqua program.
Work continues on the restroom-concessions-press box building at the Viroqua School and Community Sports Facility behind Viroqua High School.
Vernon County Sheriff Gene Cary and Undersheriff Jim Hanson were recently reappointed to their fourth terms on the joint legislative review committee of the Badger Sheriffs Association and the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputies Associations.
