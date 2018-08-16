The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 14, 1918
100 years ago
Threshing has commenced.
Atwood’s big jewelry sale!!
People who make trips to the Mississippi report some good catches of bass and other fish.
With the departure of young Warren Hamilton to the front with last Thursday’s squad of soldiers, gave the fourth son from the family of Lewis Hamilton of Liberty town. And it is said Mr. Hamilton will have two other sons subject to military duty when the new registration law is in effect. This is the fifth family in Vernon County that we know of having given four sons to the present great world war.
County Food Administrator Mort6erud was in from Bloomingdale on Monday. He told the Censor that all restrictions on the use of beef have been removed. That means, we suppose, that an individual or a family can have a “fill-up” providing they have the price. City Clerk Older has been appointed deputy food administrator to issue sugar certificates.
Damage to Crops, Buildings and Other Things in Our County – Retreat Church struck and Burned….C.C. Bishop told the Censor of the calamity that came to Retreat section in the destruction of the Congregational church building. During the storm last Wednesday afternoon, the structure was struck by lightning and burned to the ground….Not a scrap of paper or an article of furniture could be rescued, so quick and fierce was the spread of electrical flame. The church was erected 35 years ago.
A company of Viroqua gentlemen went out and assisted Albert Larson clear away his wrecked tobacco shed. Others have been helped who have sustained similar wrecks.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 12, 1943
75 years ago
Though the man power shortage is a problem for local farmers, Ray Lawton of La Farge has solved to a certain extent his labor problem when he employed a crew of girls and women to detassel his hybrid corn. The following women from Viroqua are helping out in this work: Mrs. Lena Fortney, Mrs. Sever Hooverson, Mrs. Winston Moore, Mrs. Lloyd Hall and Miss Naomi Mellem.
That citizens of this community are interested in the purpose and principles of a historical society was indicated by the registration of 500 persons at the opening of the Dawson home (Viroqua) Saturday and Sunday…there were visitors from the cities of La Crosse, Madison, Sparta, Tomah, Wisconsin Rapids and Prairie du Chien.
Deaths: Lloyd L. Slaback, age 35, of Beloit, formerly of Viola; Oline (Gulbrandson) Mageland, age 81, of Viroqua; Susan Ekum, age 82 of Viroqua; Dora (McElhose) Peterson, age 61 of Westby; Evangeline (Hegge) Peterson, age 58 of Viroqua.
Boys 16 years of age or older wanted for railroad track work in the vicinity of Sparta. Bus transportation to and from work furnished at no cost. Working 10 hours per day, five days per week. Home very night. Rate 46 cents per hour for the first eight hours and 69 cents per hour for the 9th and 10th hour. Apply to General Agent L. C. Boyle, Milwaukee Road, Viroqua.
Marriage: Verna Hanson of Westby married Stanley Holte of Coon Valley at Our Savior’s, Westby.
Andrew Tryggestad is having a week’s vacation as bookkeeper at the Viroqua Creamery and is spending part of the time in the Twin Cities.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Lee have sold their home and seven acres of land on West Maple to Jacob Larmoe. The Lees are moving to Westby.
Prisoner of war interned in the U.S. total 65,058, the War Department has announced. Of these, 45,355 are Germans, 19,641 are Italians and 62 are Japanese. The Japanese are interned at Camp Mc Coy, Wis., and the others in 37 prisoner of war camps situated in 20 states.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 15, 1968
50 years ago
Viroqua is going to start a special music appreciation education class this fall, one of twenty in the nation using a course devised at Yale University. The one-year one-credit class will be taught by Tom Bina at the Senior High, for 10th-12th graders.
The Board of Education will accept or reject the resignation for health reasons of Michael Riegel, Viroqua Area Schools Elementary and Junior High art instructor, Thursday night this week, reports R. J. Hill, district superintendent. Last month the Board decided not to accept the resignation of Donald Crary but authorized Hill to locate a replacement if he could. No replacement has been found yet.
Death: Julius Hatlan, 77.
Whole fryers are 33¢/pound at the A&P. Pillsbury cake mixes are 3 for 79¢ at Super Valu.
Westby Area School students will report for half-day classes on August 30th at the regular time. No hot lunches as students will be brought home for their noon meal. Regular full day sessions will begin on Tuesday, September 3rd. All teachers will report for In-Service meetings on August 28 and 29.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Aug. 19, 1993
25 years ago
Construction was completed on the new county-wide landfill. The new facility which cost $1.5 million could be opened next week. The only thing left to resolve is the Department of Natural Resources operating license which is expected very soon.
The second annual Kickapoo Kanoe Fest will be held this week in La Farge. The race starts at the site of the old bridge No. 16 and finish at Mick’s Canoe Landing.
Since the 1990 census, Vernon County has gained 373 new citizens. The largest increase was in the city of Viroqua with 59 new citizens. Ontario had the largest increase (22) among villages and Clinton had the largest increase (40) among townships.
The Westby City Council has unanimously voted to pursue the Main Street designation. Mayor Harlan Stoleson will send a letter of intent to the state. At the same meeting, the city council voted to request a second audit of the municipality owned liquor store to determine if the initial audit correctly reported a yearly loss.
The first annual Sidewalk Artists’ Chalk Drawing Contest was held last week in Viroqua. There were 15 entrants ranging in age from under five to eighteen. The Viroqua Revitalization Association donated the prizes and Karen Innis Reid coordinated the event.
Merle Holden who managed the Vernon Electric Cooperative in Westby has been elected as a Director of the Westby-Coon Valley Bank.
Two public meetings have been scheduled to present a proposal for the future use of federal land in La Farge. A local advisory committee has spent eight months working on a proposal. The land in question in La Farge is 8,500 acres and is a remnant of a filed project that had begun in the 1960s, was almost completed in the 1970s but was abandoned.
