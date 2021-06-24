Pages from the Past

Walter Bean, Henry Flikke, and Theo. Stevens are home from Wisconsin University.

We believe two of the most essential things to enjoying the Fourth of July are ice cream and a hammock under a shade tree. The Sauer Hardware.

The Vernon County Censor

June 27, 1946

75 years ago

The medical and nursing staff of the Viroqua hospital had the privilege of a two-hour clinical demonstration and lecture on the techniques of anesthesia and the new use of medical gas.

At the suggestion of members of the Vernon County Park Committee, Mr. Tom Hyland of Hillsboro and Paul Dahl of Viroqua, a resolution was introduced in the Assembly during the 1945 session of the legislature requesting the State Planning Board to make a survey of the Vernon County Wildcat Park region. The object of the survey and study was to have the Planning Board make recommendations as to the feasibility of making a state park out of this region. The Wildcat mountain is a region of wooded hills, rugged rocks and matured beauty second to none in the state.