Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 29, 1921
100 years ago
Love worked overtime by fine young folks.
Alvin R. Sherrick and Miss Harriet Chatfield. Blair is the foreman of the Censor printing office.
Alvin Milton Ellis of Spokane, Wash. and Miss Dorothy Trowbridge.
Curtis Bevington of St. Paul and Miss Dorothy Packard.
Harry W. McClurg and Viva Jennings.
Coon Valley will soon need a traffic cop. Last Sunday evening 97 cars passed the C.M. Stafslien home in one hour, 55 between 7:30 and 8:00 PM.
M.J. Wisbakken and Syver Blihovde were in Westby last Tuesday on business.
P.E Mitby of Cashton visited at H.Runnings the first of the week.
Otto Otteson and family spent last week at the Wisconsin University witnessing the graduation of Miss Thelma.
Westby: Mrs. Millie Dahl, Mrs. Irvin Holman and Mrs. Huldak Peterson are among those who left on Monday to attend the summer session of the Normal School in LaCrosse.
Harry Tulloch’s hard hitting bunch of Warriors came up from Genoa Sunday and walked all over our ball team. The score was 7 to 2 and by the way they wholloped the ball were fortunate that it wasn’t worse.
Walter Bean, Henry Flikke, and Theo. Stevens are home from Wisconsin University.
We believe two of the most essential things to enjoying the Fourth of July are ice cream and a hammock under a shade tree. The Sauer Hardware.
The Vernon County Censor
June 27, 1946
75 years ago
The medical and nursing staff of the Viroqua hospital had the privilege of a two-hour clinical demonstration and lecture on the techniques of anesthesia and the new use of medical gas.
At the suggestion of members of the Vernon County Park Committee, Mr. Tom Hyland of Hillsboro and Paul Dahl of Viroqua, a resolution was introduced in the Assembly during the 1945 session of the legislature requesting the State Planning Board to make a survey of the Vernon County Wildcat Park region. The object of the survey and study was to have the Planning Board make recommendations as to the feasibility of making a state park out of this region. The Wildcat mountain is a region of wooded hills, rugged rocks and matured beauty second to none in the state.
After the downpour in the Retreat area Sunday, Elmer Vangan and Kenneth Hendrickson, two cooperators with the Vernon County Soil Conservation District, are sold on terracing as a sound soil conserving practice. There were many small rills and gullies in most cultivated fields, but between the terraces on these two farms there was little erosion.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
June 17, 1971
50 years ago
The 1971 Vernon Dairy Queen is Nancy Sherry, Westby. Nancy is an award-winning Coon Prairie 4-H club member. She plans to enter the registered nursing program this fall at Eau Claire.
Mrs. Erwin Nerison was named the 1971 Dairy Bake-off winner. Her dessert is called Chocolate “No Bake” Bars. The bars are chilled layers of chocolate, vanilla pudding and graham crackers. Her family has enjoyed this treat made with milk and eggs for years.
Deaths: Mabel (Lee) Melby, 82; Tilman Nundahl, 70; Oscar Molland, 79; August Francis Thayer, 59; Terry Yttri, 23; Ella (Nelson) Jacobson, 67; Curtis Glen Overson, 25; Charles Henderson, 92; Lloyd Henderson, 73; Nickolas D. Armoto, 16; Grace Maud (Wood) Best, 96.
Vernon County has 4,942 residents collecting Social Security benefits each month for a total of $419,000 dollars. The average benefit in Vernon County is $84.00 per month. The national average is about $100.00 per recipient. Wisconsin as a whole averages $105.00 per benefit.
“Patton” starring George C. Scott and Karl Malden will be shown at the Temple Theatre at 7:30 p.m. only from June 16 through June 22. Film won seven Academy Awards including best picture and best actor.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 27, 1996
25 years ago
This week is the 23rd annual National Historic Preservation Week, with a salute to Felix’s.The clothing store was established in 1905.
Bryan Cunningham, a 1993 graduate of Westby High School and 1996 UW-Platteville Male Athlete of the Year, has collected another national honor. He was named to the prestigious GTE CoSIDA Academic All-American First Team in Track and Field. In addition to his athletic achievements, Cunningham has maintained a 3.92 GPA in civil engineering at UW-Platteville.
There will be an open house for V.A.R.C. Inc. at 1133 Nelson Parkway in Viroqua on June 27-28. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 1 p.m. on June 27.
Bethel Birchwood at 356 W. South St. in Viroqua will be having their open house on June 29-30. Join us for a tour and see “Retirement Living at its Best!”
The family of the late county nurse, Jeanette Nickelatti and Viroqua royalty led the first lap in Vernon County’s American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The relay was dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Nickelatti, who died in a car accident on March 26. The 20-hour event raised well over $15,000 to fight cancer.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 23, 2011
10 years ago
Heavy rains and flash flooding Sunday, has Vernon County municipalities eyeing $400,000-$5000,000 in repairs.
A Viroqua Cub Scout Pack spent early Sunday morning stranded in a rural Vernon County park after a flash flood. Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Wheatland First Responders and Wheatland Fire Department responded and escorted the campers over a dam out of the flooded park.
Longtime Viroqua Legion coach Pete Swanson achieved 1,000 wins at the Prairie du Chien Tournament Saturday. It just took 37 years, three state championships(1991, 2004, 2005), 8 state runners up and 1,777 games.
Recently Badger Environmental & Earthworks was presented with the ACUITY Safety Award for businesses that exemplify the partnership with ACUITY that helps ensure a safe workplace.
Anders Lewis and Tyler Deaver are recipients of the 2011 Peacemakers Award from their Class of 2011 classmates.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff