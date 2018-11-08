The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 6, 1918
100 years ago
Pull out the storm windows and doors.
A.M. Anderson, who recently sold his Newry farm, has moved with his family to Coon Valley.
Up to this date Wisconsin has issued 177,000 automobile licenses, one machine to every fourteen persons.
Record removal of tobacco from curing houses is ours in this prolific year of 1918. Nothing of the kind has been accomplished within our remembrance of Vernon county tobacco growing….The butts at this time are green but otherwise the leaf is said to be in prime condition.
AUSTRIA SIGNS ARMISTISE - Peace Looms Nearer As Austria Is Forced Out Of The War - She Accepts Most Drastic Terms Following Big Italian Victory - Terms For Germany Will Be Similar - Turkey Is Out.
Effective November 1st the household allowance of sugar was increased from two pounds to three, per person, per month. Regulations will now permit any person to purchase his entire monthly allowance at one time….Merchants are required to keep sugar books as usual.
The county wide prevailing influenza appears to have taken Viroqua and surrounding community very strongly within its embrace and physicians report that there are something like sixty ill with it. The fatalities are light.
Remarkable it is that after two years of helplessness and most of the time in hospitals, Mrs. Ed. Norris is able to walk about our streets and do most of her own household duties.
On account of a wreck between Readstown and Soldiers Grove the upper Kickapoo towns had no railroad trains on Wednesday and part of last Thursday. No serious damage to persons or property was caused by the wreck.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 4, 1943
75 years ago
At a meeting of the Viroqua Women's Literary club Monday afternoon, Dr. Tilda Omundson, club president, reviewed Wendell Wilkie's "New World," illustrated by a large map drawn by herself. The Viroqua Literary Club is the only one in the city that is affiliated with the Wisconsin Federated Women's Clubs.
The regular winter night schools for farmers, conducted each year by the agricultural department of the Viroqua High School, will soon be under way. The farm class for young farmers from fourteen years of age up will start next Wednesday night at the Viroqua high school agriculture room. All young farmers who would like to learn the latest ideas in farming are cordially welcome to come. We want to ask each young farmer who came last year to come again this year, and bring along a friend.
To supply much needed relaxation and recreation in rural communities, a series of recreation schools is being planned by the Wisconsin Recreation Leaders Laboratory. One of the first of these will be in Viroqua, Vernon County, on November 20. Recreation leaders will study community recreation for town and rural people at these schools. All organizations in Vernon County which are interested in obtaining help with recreational activities should select one member for each of the phases, music, drama, and social and folk games.
In a letter from LeRoy Gene Kirking to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kirking: "Gee, Mom, I wish you could see some of the beautiful sights out here. I'll never regret the Navy as long as I live. When a man gets out and sees everything he is fighting for, it really makes you want to go out and fight and get it over with. But don't think I'm not willing to come back to good old Wisconsin."
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 7, 1968
50 years ago
Starting Tuesday December 3, the state drivers' license examiners will test applicants at the Viroqua Armory southeast of the Fairgrounds. The examiners stated that they would no longer be at City Hall where they have been stationed every Tuesday for years.
Col. Richard J. Hess, District Engineer at St. Paul, announced a public meeting at the La Farge School Gymnasium, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19. The plan for acquisition of land for the $19,760,000 La Farge Reservoir on the Kickapoo River approximately one mile upstream from the corporate limits of La Farge will be presented. Col. Hess will explain present plans for construction of the reservoir and will discuss real estate procedures for the acquisition of land plan.
Deaths: Barbara (Pease) Hanson, 78; Inga (Midtlien) Hagen 80; Milla (Blihovde) Virak, 79; Malda (Messerlien) Johnson, 69; Sidney G. Larkin, 56; Louise (Vollbrecht) Krause, 79; Emma (Schroder) Dahlke, 60; Cyrus Marion Butt, 59; Myrtle Belle (Zitzner) Moiland, 57; John Watson, 92.
Monday, before County Judge Larry Sieger, Ronald Brinkmeir entered a plea of guilty to two counts of breaking and entering. He was sentenced to two years on each count. The charges against the other two Illinois men were adjourned until November 12 when they will be able to enter a plea. The trio was apprehended in Chaseburg October 20.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 11, 1993
25 years ago
The Vernon County Board approved a transfer of $196,000 from the general fund to the county human services department. With the transfer of funds, the department did not have to cut payments to three major contractors - VARC, Douglas Mental Health Services and Bethel Home and Services. The three contractors were not the source of the overruns. Rising costs generally due to court-ordered mandated placements was the principal cause.
The Vernon County Board increased the veterans service officer to a full-time position. Many veterans had complained of a lack of responsiveness from the current 68% time service officer. The board acted after receiving a petition signed by 417 people requested the change.
Viroqua will host the Fourth Wisconsin Sister Relations Conference this month. The reception will be hosted by Mayor and Mrs. Charles Dahl. Senator Brian Rude who had two sister cities in his state senate district will be the dinner speaker. Viroqua was a sister city with Taldom, Russia, and Luster County, Norway.
CROPP announced public meetings about its new organic egg program. A group of egg farmers had joined together and asked CROPP to market the eggs for them. CROPP hoped that the meetings would encourage other egg farmers to join the program.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 6, 2008
10 years ago
Dairyland Power Cooperative announced Monday that it is indefinitely suspending its efforts to site a coal ash landfill in Vernon County...the landfill would have required 600 acres and likely displaced about 20 people.
Gays Mills village president Larry Mc Carn said it would take a vote of the village board to approve a plan to relocate the village out of the way of a regularly flooded Kickapoo River. And that's exactly what the village board did on Monday night.
Viroqua sophomore Julie Mulvaney-Kemp placed 59th out of a field of 152 runners at the girls Division 2 cross country state meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, Saturday.
Five Westby Area High School junior class girls will be vying for the honor of being crowned the 2009 Snowflake Ski Queen, along with a First and Second Attendant. The five contestants include: Emily Breuer, Taylor Buckmaster, Jessica Meyers, Sarah Nelson and Kayla Thurk.
A commercial building in the Vernon County Fairgrounds was moved to make room for the new commercial building.
