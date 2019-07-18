The Vernon County Censor
July 16, 1919
100 years ago
July half gone.
Wonderful time for hay harvest.
Remember LaFarge soldier welcome July 24.
“Lay in your coal,” they tell us. But that’s no suggestion to help you keep cool on a hot day.
Building operations in the city are going forward well. Scarcity of mechanics is the drawback. Like conditions are reported throughout the country districts.
Workmen are engaged in removing the residence from the new hospital location to a position on the extreme adjoining lot. Those in authority fear that it will be impossible to make greater headway the present season than to put the foundation walls in place.
Last week and last Saturday were unusually quiet periods for town. Farm work – haying, tobacco and corn cultivation kept people away from the hub. But what a stampede for the city on Saturday evening! The streets were so congested with automobiles that it was difficult to get about. The stores and movie houses were active buyers and picture seeing till close to midnight.
Captain C.E. Butters has purchased from Mrs. H.D. Williams three lots in the extreme west end of her residence acreage, on which he is preparing to found a home. The location is a good one when Rock avenue is opened and extended south.
A horse blanket and coat was placed in the wrong buggy, Saturday night and have been left at Keegan’s restaurant, where owner can secure the same.
After nearly two years of suspension – war saving – the government director of railroads gave orders for re-establishment of service for Sunday mail and passenger train on the Viroqua-Sparta branch.
The Vernon County Censor
July 20, 1944
75 years ago
This community suffered its first hail damage of the 1944 growing season last Friday when a streak of ice from the sky bombarded Vernon and Crawford counties, commencing near Ferryville and continuing northeast to the vicinity of the Fairview School. J. P. Vigdahl was sent by his insurance company to view the damage, and reports that the streak of hail was from a half to a mile wide and about ten miles long, with the most severe damage on the ridge between Rush and Sugar Creeks, where several farmers suffered complete loss of tobacco and corn.
The Sons of Norway will hold their monthly social doings on Wednesday, July 26th, at the Viroqua Ballroom. Music will be furnished by the Old Time Islanders. Everyone is welcome.
Letter from Navy Seabee Winston Moore to his parents, County Clerk and Mrs. Bertie Moore, from New Guinea: We had a rather quiet and uneventful crossing. Had a few scares, but nothing serious happened. The weather was good most of the way. I didn’t get seasick. I would like to meet Buddy Burkhardt, or some of the other boys from home, but this is a big island. Send me a small map of the South Pacific. I hardly know where I am at and go around with a puzzled look on my face. Just had a drink of fresh cocoanut milk and ate some of the meat. It tastes just the same as the ones Larson and Bootsma sell. They say the mosquitoes here turn your dogtag over to find out your blood type. The boys had some surprises when they first met the natives here. One of the fellows said to the first one that came into camp: “You wantum smokum cigarette?” The native replied “I’d like a full pack if you please.” Some of them have been educated pretty well by the mission which is about five miles from here. Don’t worry about me as there are no Japanese, beer, or women here, so it is safer than in California.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 17, 1969
50 years ago
Chief Lloyd Ray gave Harold Hall a special plaque in honor of his 37 years as a fireman in the Viroqua department. The department held a catfish fry in Harold’s honor. Hall started in 1920 when Ole Moe was chief. In his second year Harold became the driver of the Stutz fire truck. The Stutz was kept until 1947 when it was sold to Ontario. That Stutz came with no cab. Later, the City allowed a windshield on the Stutz.
Gateway Area Council sent 8 Scouts from Viroqua and Westby to the Scout Jamboree in Idaho at Camp Daniel Beard in Farragut State Park, Idaho. From Viroqua: Kent DeLap, Tim Groves, Jim Jeffery, and Russ Reynolds. From Westby: Bruce Freuchte, Robert Weihrouch, Randy Dahlen, and David Schreiner. Also attending the Jamboree is Vic Bakke who will serve on the staff in the service corps. He left La Crosse by plane last Thursday in order to ready the Jamboree services.
Deaths: Charles Tyler, 63; Robert A. Koenig, Jr., 62; Lars Graupe, 71; Jack Cox, 40; Lillian (Ellefson) Doering, 77; Anna Louise (Brudos) Runice, 80; Harold E. Levine, 61.
Service was reported good inside Vernon Memorial Hospital with all departments doing well Wednesday, the second full day of a strike by Local 16667 A, Wisconsin Council of County and Municipal Employees. Sixty-seven patients were there Monday afternoon about 4:30 when the first pickets were walking around the building. Salary dispute is the main concern. The Hospital offered 12 to 30 cents per hour raises prior to the strike.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
July 21 1994
25 years ago
At the most recent Viroqua School Board meeting, there was a discussion of a new proposal for the roof of the new elementary school building. Road construction and other issues were also discussed. The new proposal for a gabled roof would add a half million dollars to the cost of construction.
The plan to expand the golf course was stalled after a vote of the stockholders. While the required percentage of stockholders was achieved, three stockholders filed written notices invoking Wisconsin’s “dissenter’s rights” statute. Under this statute, the three demanded payment for their shares prior to any final meeting and vote. Based on fair market value, the payments to all three totaled over $58,000. The country club hoped that the three could be convinced to change their minds.
Volunteers at the Viroqua Animal Shelter attended last week’s city council meeting to dispute a description of the shelter as the “Black Hole of Calcutta”.” Due to the work of 25 adults and 30 youth volunteers, everything at the shelter had improved dramatically.
The Westby City Council had received three cost estimates for the school construction project. However, it was decided to table the issue until after the recall election. Three board members faced a recall election and the school board did not feel the recall should interfere with such a major decision on the construction of a new school building under the present atmosphere.
Westby will begin its Main Street water project in two weeks. The project will take several months but traffic will continue both ways. The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be contacting wide-load haulers to try to keep them out of the area if at all possible.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
July 23, 2009
10 years ago
The city of Viroqua applied for an $820,000 loan for various capital improvement projects.
Local native Ray Marks is being honored as the grand marshal of the Houston MN Hoedown Parade
A special dedication to honor Earl Jaeger was performed at the Vernon Electric Cooperative’s new headquarters building. A flag and pole were donated by Earl’s family. A plaque on the flagpole tells of Earl’s years of service.
The Board of the Viroqua Area Foundation recently approved a grant in the amount of $5,000 to the Viroqua Area School and Community Sports Facility Committee to aid in improving the Viroqua Area School’s outdoor athletic facilities.
