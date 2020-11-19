Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 1, 1920
100 years ago
In spite of the lowering clouds and gloomy weather, the pulsing of thanksgiving hearts was not to be denied and Thanksgiving day maintained it reputation as a vital time in American life.
JEFFERSON – Bud- November 30 – Case weather galore, and tobacco stripping is in full swing, by the farmers of this community. The coer4n shredding is still humming on the ridge….
Crawford county board….Money was appropriated for the construction of a bridge within the village limits of DeSoto.
Brother Hage of Westby Times was hard put to it to issue his paper last week owing to the illness of his foreman. The Censor loaned the services of Blair R. Sherrick Friday and Saturday to “get the rag out” as printers say.
The shoe repairers of today are the nation’s greatest conservationists and are doing more to reduce the high cost of living than any individual agency.
Public Notice to bidders is hereby given that the city council of the city of Viroqua, will receive bids for doing all work and drilling a well for the City of Viroqua….said well must be 12 inches in diameter, and be approximately 300 to 500 feet deep….The work to commence on or before January 20th, 1921….
On the heels of what is probably the best collection of case periods this section has ever experienced, talk of warehouse opening is the all absorbing topic…. The Eckhart house deems it advisable to open….and accordingly will open with a small crew next Monday, and it is felt that two other houses may open sooner than January 1st.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 22, 1945
75 years ago
Various and sundry people have commented on the Viroqua stop(?) light on the corner of Main and Jefferson Streets. It is of their opinion that a colorblind person driving an automobile, whether he should or shouldn’t have serious difficulty in determining whether to stop or go ahead. When the traffic light was first inaugurated in Viroqua, a few drivers took some time to become accustomed to it, but after a few years of stopping, looking and wondering, they would drive on as if nothing happened. Now, with the change of red and green to the flicking of plain yellow, innumerable motorists have written their congressmen in order to find out the meaning of the light so that they, the motorists, could abide by the law. It is suggested by the commentators that the light be changed to a rose-colored purple, be turned off, or else back to the good old days of red and green.
One pompous gobbler in this vicinity didn’t hit the Thanksgiving pot, but not because the civilian supply of these birds is larger than in former years. This forty-pound bird, a prize possession of Ole Traastad, who lives near Liberty Pole, formed a captivating habit which probably accounts for his longevity, or at least a prolongation of his life until the Christmas feast approaches, at which time there is no promise that the axe will not descend. Gobbling his approval of departing visitors and the family, this feathered watch dog follows or accompanies every car which departs from the Traastad farm. He not only keeps gobbling, but follows the car to the top of the hill beyond the farm environs. Departing guests have been seen to return for a second demonstration of this unusual exhibition.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 19, 1970
50 years ago
Three Viroqua football players made all conference for the northern division of the Southwest Athletic League. Matt Gronning was named most valuable player for the league. He made all-conference on offense and defense, from halfback and middle linebacker positions. Kurt Mills was named as offensive end and Jack Tatzel as offensive guard. Mills received honorable mention for his defensive line work.
Deaths: Haskell Seymour, 74; Anton Joseph Suhr, 83; Edna (Hornby) Zitzner, 70; Goldie (Stewart) Lewison, 62; Timothy Paul Dennis, 79.
North Crawford School District will be kept intact after a CESA 11 school committee vote Tuesday night. The vote was 6-1 to turn down a petition that would have detached about a third of the district’s valuation and attached it to the Kickapoo Area Schools.
A mass Rubella (German Measles) immunization program for Vernon County children ages 1 through 12 will be undertaken December 1 and 2 in cooperation with Vernon County Medical Society and State Division of Health says Elizabeth Johnson, Public Health Nurse. Clinics will be at these schools: Westby, Coon Valley, Chaseburg and Bloomingdale; Stoddard, Prairie View, Ferryville and St. Charles; Viroqua; Hillsboro, Yuba and Valley; La Farge, Kickapoo and Readstown; Ontario, including Norwalk. When a pregnant woman in the first three months of pregnancy contracts the disease, her unborn child has a greater than 50% chance of being born with a range of problems from deafness to life-threatening deformities.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 22, 1995
25 years ago
The Viroqua Rotary Club named the Dick and Karen Iverson family as Viroqua’s Family of the Year. The Iverson family included their four children. Dick was the Executive Director of the Sugar Creek Bible Camp in Ferryville and Karen has taught at the Viroqua Middle School for the past five years.
Trent Strang, Vernon County Zoning Administrator, presented the proposed county-wide zoning ordinance at two informational meetings held in Genoa and Hillsboro. There was one more meeting scheduled for the public to be held at the Vernon County Courthouse in Viroqua. The proposed ordinance dealt with parcel size, slope requirements, road specifications and establishing residential, agricultural and commercial zones. The proposed ordinance did not affect current buildings.
The fight against Air National Guard low-level flights continued. The Iowa Regional Air Medical Safety Committee and the North Central Chapter of the National Flight Nurse Association adopted resolutions against the low-level flights. Both associations noted that that any of their helicopters could not get out of the way of a military jet going 900 feet per second.
At a recent Kickapoo Reserve Governing Board meeting, the issue of the Ho-Chunk claim on the La Farge dam land was discussed. Since the US Congress had not passed a bill to cede the land to local government in Wisconsin, the nine-member board could not go any further in determining the issue.
The Viroqua girls basketball team and the Viroqua middle school wrestlers both got off to a good start with victories over Prairie du Chien. The Westby girls’ basketball team beat Cashton for its season opener. The De Soto girls’ basketball team opened up their season with wins over Boscobel and Cashton.
The number of incumbent filings for the Vernon County Board of Supervisors rose to 24 with five more incumbents filling re-election papers.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 25, 20105
10 years ago
The 2001-2002 Viroqua/Westby/Cornerstone Christian Academy/Youth Initiative high school co-op team made it to the state championship game in the first-ever WIAA-sanctioned girls hockey season. The team was honored with a banner recognizing its accomplishments in a dedication ceremony at the Viroqua Community Arena.
The Viroqua Class of 1975 held its 35th reunion at the VFW.
Vernon County 4-H was recently recognized for excellence in program development by the state, regional and national associations of Extension 4-H Agents with two programs developed by Colleen Pulvermacher, Vernon County 4-H Youth Development Educator.
The Viroqua Bank collected more than 1,000 items in a food pantry challenge with 11 other teams in 16 branches of Baraboo National.
Tyler Deaver and Jennie Solverson are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club’s Seniors of the month for October.
Fifth-grade students from Viroqua and Westby attended the annual Healthy Habits Program at Vernon Memorial Hospital.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
