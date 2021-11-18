Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 23, 1921

100 years ago

The deer hunters are commencing to straggle back, some with but most of them without the coveted venison. They all report the hunters as being thicker than the deer.

Last Thursday, November 17, Miss Martha Henderickson brought to the Censor office a handful of big luscious ripe strawberries which she dug out from under the snow. We think this is positively the last “late season” report this year.

Last week brought the season’s first touch of case weather to Vernon county And practically every grower of the weed was able to get part of his cop down from the poles….Probably about 25 per cent of the crop came down. As we go to press there is every indication of a good spell of case providing the mercury climbs up a few degrees.

The Manning cheese factory was destroyed by fire last Monday.

The Wisconsin-Minnesota high line crews are making good progress. The wire has been strung to Cashton, and the poles now set to our north city limits. The three huge transformers weighing 4500 pounds each have arrived to be installed in the plant to step the voltage down from 56,000 to 2300. A crew will come next week to make alterations at the plant in Viroqua.

JEFFERSON – Bud, November 21 – A certain party lost considerable fruit from their cellar recently, which is not very pleasant. Let everyone take warning and keep their cellar door locked.

Here’s a real rabbit story. Sunday afternoon Dennis Newton, Fred Lawson, Clifford and Kennard Dyer went out for a little jaunt around Rush Creek returning with thirty rabbits.

Viroqua was chosen by delegates of the Vernon Lutheran Home Corporation as the location for its convalescent home for the aged of this community. Six pastors or their representatives and 43 delegates were present at the meeting. Viroqua received 25 of the 49 votes in the ballot, Westby 24. It was unanimously agreed that the name should be “The Bethel Home.” A number of delegates reported that pledges amounting to several thousand dollars had already been subscribed and an active campaign for funds will soon begin.

There was no colorful ceremony as part of the event, but committees in charge of the recent Centennial, on Tuesday afternoon closed the receptacle which was built to preserve records of the city’s anniversary observation for future generations. The cement container has been sealed. Atop lies a slab of red Wisconsin granite, six inches thick, 10 by 20 inches, inscribed “Viroqua Centennial 1946, not to be opened until the Viroqua Bi-Centennial, 2046.” The Memorial of the event is situated atop the hill of Eckhart park, which overlooks the scene of the Centennial’s main events.

Plans for a community hospital in Viroqua got well underway at a meeting scheduled for that purpose Monday evening. A representative group composed of the community’s pastors, doctors and laymen were present in the parlors of the Viroqua Lutheran Church. The name selected for the new facility was “Vernon Memorial Hospital.”

News unavailable at press time.

Viroqua’s Russian exchange student Anya Prostakova, in her country’s native Christmas attire, and Viroqua/Taldem Friendship Association member Ingrid Sadler describe the Russian tree to visitors to the Viroqua Sesquicentennial “Festival of Trees.” The Christmas tree display continues through Dec. 8 at Viroqua’s WWTC Campus.

The Thread of Life Puppet Company will present its delightful holiday show “The Shoemaker and the Elves” in the Children’s Room at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3:45 p.m.

Rebecca Ekern, Gabe Krambs and Katrina Purdue have been chosen as members of the 13th annual Wisconsin All-State Band. The band will perform on Jan. 25, 1997 in the Stevens Point Area High School auditorium in Stevens Point Wisconsin.

Brian McCulloh of Viroqua was elected a director of the 29,000 member-American Angus Association at the organization’s 1996 annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. He has been elected to his first three-term on that board of directors.

Shoring up Medicare, passing a balanced budget agreement and instituting campaign finance reform are the three top tasks the 105th Congress will be facing, says Ron Kind, the newly elected 3rd District congressman. Kind was in Viroqua last week for the grand opening of the new Job Center, shortly after attending the 10-day orientation session for the 70 freshman members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dr. Kris Erlandson is pleased to announce the opening of Vernon Chiropractic Clinic. They’ll be opening the second week of December in Airport Plaza just north of Jubilee Foods in Viroqua.

A public information meeting will occur on Wednesday, November 30, regarding the study and mapping of bypasses around Viroqua and Westby.

Three area residents are playing with the University of Wisconsin-Richland men’s basketball team this season. New to the Roadrunners this year are Dominick McCormick, a forward from Gays Mills; Brandon Howell, a guard from Viroqua; and Robert Strait, a guard from La Farge.

The Viroqua City Council approved the designation of the apartment building at 300 S. Rock Ave. as a local historic landmark at its meeting Tuesday, November 8. The building was originally built as the first Church of Christ in Viroqua in 1866.

The Viroqua Area Foundation awarded the 2011 Helen (Marsh) and Roland Felix scholarship to Megan Steiner of Viroqua. This scholarship is given annually to a female who has graduated from an accredited high school in Vernon County, has received a bachelor’s degree and is presently enrolled in a medical field of study that requires certification beyond a bachelor’s degree.

