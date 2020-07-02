Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
July 14, 1920
100 years ago
Nuzum Lumber Co. the Purchaser, Making Them Nine Yards
One of the largest business deals occurring in Viroqua for a long time, was consummated last week when the Nuzum Lumber Company purchased from L.M. Roseland, his two lumber yards at Viola and this city, taking in on the deal the old A.L. Ewers farm midway between Readstown and Soldiers Grove. Consideration was close to $60,000.00….The Nuzum Company will close the yard at Viola, but will maintain the one in this city….
Last Saturday twenty of Brush Hollow’s public spirited farmer folk gathered at the hill below Ike Groves place on the LaFarge road and spent the day improving that piece of highway.
The McIntosh warehouse has about two weeks’ run left of the 1919 crop. The Hazen warehouse will clean up in about three weeks.
STODDARD – July 11, 1920 – About 3000 people attended the celebration held here on July 5th, altho the weather was cool and rainy in the morning the program was carried out as planned.
Dr. Geo. Minshall and Edison Roach shipped four race horses to Janesville this week, Thursday, to remain a short time.
Adolph Sorenson and Sidney Tuhus left last week for cherry picker’s camp at Sturgeon Bay, where they will spend the cherry season.
What is a smile? Our office devil says it is the spirit of kindness oozing out from a good heart.
Tired of having to move his cement vault equipment every new moon, Levi Lake is erecting a commodious shop on his residence property to carry on this and other concrete work.
Pillsbury Best Flour, $4.25; 10 Bars White Laundry Soap, 65c; 6 bars Big-4 Naptha Soap, 50c; Cheese, 30c lb. at C.H. Ostrem’s.
The Vernon County Censor
July 5, 1945
75 years ago
Full military services were held in the Ontario community hall Tuesday p.m. for Keith Milan Heath, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Heath of Oil City. He was in the navy air corps and was an instructor of a plane in a southern camp when his short life ended. He was instructing a pilot when the plane went out of control and landed in bay.
H. O. Melby from Vernon County was elected as director of the Dairyland Co-operative and was chosen by the board as treasurer.
Lt. Donald Schallock, Viroqua, and Lt. Helen Baniak, an army nurse, were married May 5 in St. Peters, Rome, Italy.
Civilians at War: The Government needs and asks it citizens in the 185th week of the war to: 1. Keep the Japs in the dark as troop transfers increase. Don’t write or talk about the movements of men, ships or materials to or from the Pacific. 2. Stay off the already-crowded trains during the July 4th holidays and spend your time at home. Troop furloughs and transfers must come first. 3. Take a vacation job on a farm when school is out. Farmers still badly need help to bring in harvests necessary to prevent threatening food shortages.
Reconversion to consumer goods was given the green light by the war production board this week. Customers, however, will wait months before many needed household accessories will be on the market in any quantity…It is indicated that alarm clocks, galvanized ware, scissors and plated silverware will be among the first articles released, while washing machines, vacuum cleaners, sewing machines and electric irons will follow by mid 1946.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
July 2, 1970
50 years ago
Nelson Muffler Co. plans a 96x300 foot all steel building on acreage in Viroqua’s Industrial Park. The firm announced that it had awarded contracts for the building after purchasing the land from the City of Viroqua. Nelson Muffler will move in the fall from the old city garage when the new building is completed.
Jim Mason was approved Monday night to be Viroqua Area Schools’ athletic director. Mason is baseball coach and had Junior High athletic director responsibilities.
Deaths: Karen (Slaan) Lunde, 100; John Lande, 84; Lucy (Taylor) Jefson, 75; Mabel (Ranger) Hoff, 81; Ruth (Buchanan) Woodward, 56; Olive Pauline (Kast) Hanson, 86; Henry M. Rundahl, 84;.
Viroqua Cemetery Association may get its new building or two this year but it’s up to the Council finance and public property committees to recommend action or inaction at the July 14 meeting. John Dyson and Julian Olson appeared Tuesday night. They explained that the need still existed as told a couple of years ago when a $13,500 building was proposed. The association now prefers two buildings totaling about the same amount of space. A single building on the storage site now would cost $15,000. Olson, when pressed, prefers the one garage building get first priority to the office space.
First instances of Dutch elm disease has been spotted in five trees in Viroqua this year, Chet Lee told his fellow aldermen Tuesday night. There’s one at 312 E. Decker, 2 on S. Washington, 1at Dysons on Washington Heights and 1 at the Library. Removal authorization was granted for the boulevard trees.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 6, 1995
25 years ago
The new state budget was passed and preliminary projections showed that the school property tax for most area residents will be reduced by over 30%. The owner of a medium-value home was expected to see a drop of almost $200 in the 1996-1997 property tax bill. Republicans and Gov. Tommy Thompson worked hard to pass this new budget and the reduction in property taxes.
The construction of the new nine holes for the golf course in Viroqua was almost completed. The new 18-hole course will be ready for an opening date next summer. Grass was set to be planted in a few weeks. The last major item was the installation of the sprinkling system.
Under the new assessment plan for farmland beginning in 1998, use value assessment of farmland will be phased in over a ten-year period. When the system is finally in place, it was expected that farmland tax assessments will be reduced by 30% statewide. For example, the new plan will assess a cornfield as a cornfield and not as a potential Walmart.
The Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT) spent last week painting the theater marquee.
An apartment fire in De Soto has left nine people homeless. The cause of the fire in the three-unit building appeared to be a cigarette starting a fire on the couch in the rear upstairs apartment.
A warrant was issued last week for Steven Schlitter of Viroqua for failure to appear at the local jail to begin serving his 30-day sentence. He had pled guilty of several traffic related offenses. By not showing up to start serving his sentence, he now faced the possibility of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine since not appearing was a felony.
Roller Bladders in Viroqua began raising money to build a “half pipe” which would be a roller blading area with the possibility of holding competitions there.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 8, 2010
10 years ago
The Sparks softball team won first place at the Mill Pond Madness U18 softball tournament held in Baldwin, Wis.
Vernon County Dairy Royalty first attendant Aleda Primmer and princess Janessa Parker participated in the Independence Day parade in La Farge.
Twenty-seven Vernon County youth completed a three-day Tractor Safety Certification class.
Bryan J. Novacheck, a technician at Nick Herring’s Quality Ford and Mercury Inc. in Viroqua, has been recognized as a 2010 Senior Master Technician by the Ford Customer Service Division.
