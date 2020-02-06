Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 11, 1920
100 years ago
The Ford “bug” became unmanageable Friday morning while rounding the corner below the Censor office, with Ira Casperson at the wheel, and tipped over, knocking down Mrs. J.B. Rusk. Fortunately neither Mrs. Rusk, Ira or the car sustained injuries worth mentioning.
Grocery specials for five days only: Pillsbury’s Best flour $3.85 per sack; 241/2 pound sack Pillsbury Best flour $1.50; five pounds coffee $1.50; large cams milk 15c; No. 3 cans hominy, 2 cans 25; 35c package Armour’s oat meal 30c; corn and peas per can 15c. C.H. Ostrem.
We are thankful to state that the influenza epidemic throughout the community appears to be abating a little although the number of cases is regrettably large and the sum total of human suffering most distressing, and several deaths have occurred from pneumonia. It is reasonable to believe that the peak has been reached and each day will witness steady improvement.
DeSoto Argus reports many cases of flu in western Vernon, the schools being closed in that village.
F.M. Towner has just received another large shipment of Alladin lamps, mantles and chimneys. For a time he was unable to get the mantles. This brings all the brilliancy of gas or electricity into your home while using kerosene.
Genoa creamery company did a business of $674.25 last year, and after adjusting all financial matters had a balance of $915 on hand.
Probably the largest crop of the weed coming to Viroqua this season was delivered to Bekkedals on Monday by the Dach Brothers – a 16-acre crop that brought them a small fortune, $9,583.38.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 8, 1945
75 years ago
The Vernon County Board of Supervisors turned down, by a vote of 20 to 17, a resolution providing for the building of an addition to the court house, in a special meeting of the board held here last Tuesday afternoon. The proposed addition, estimated ot cost $36,500, would house the Relief Department, Pension Bureau and County Rationing Board, and also provide needed vault space for the Register of Deeds office. According to the plans submitted by the Madison architectural firm, the addition would have been placed on the front entrance of the present stone structure and have been constructed of brick. Later, after the vote to adopt the resolution was killed, Paul A. Dahl of Viroqua made a motion, seconded by Supervisor Marshall, that plans be drawn up and submitted to the board for an addition annexed to the rear of the court house. The motion was voted down. Mrs. F. E. Morley appeared before the board on behalf of the Women’s Literary Society, pointing out that an addition constructed of brick would disfigure the beauty and appearance of our court house, and that the building now was Vernon county’s most picturesque and attractive structure.
The following Vernon county youths, having obtained their eighteenth birthday, registered with the selective service board at the court house during the latter part of December and January for service in the armed forces of the United States: Donald Domanic Novy, Kendall; Robert Joseph Butcher, Valley; Odin Lester Onchus, Westby; Willard Garrity, Kendall; Harold Albert Wrobel, Stoddard; Robert Edward Fritsch, Viroqua; Robert Galen Nyhus, Westby; Gervaise Gordon White, Ferryville; David Delbert Sanders, Hillsboro; Eldard August Groth, Stoddard; Harlan LaVerne Knutson, Viroqua.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 5, 1970
50 years ago
Circle V Riders elected officers for the coming year: LaVerne Gabrielson, President; Beth Stalsberg, Vice President; Dave Wheeler, Secretary; Charlotte Savage, Treasurer; Larna Gabrielson and Mary Fortney, reporters. WWHA delegates are Pete and Charlotte Savage.
Such beautiful weather that a number of Bloomingdale men took advantage of it and spent both Saturday and Sunday ice fishing, some were lucky too!
Deaths: Albert M. Skrede, 83; Edith Caroline (Hill) Sandwick, 78; Emil Sloane, 85; LeRoy W. Hass, 40; Louis W. Fradette, Sr., 81; Arthur N. Thompson, 51.
St. Olaf Choir put on an excellent performance for around 600 people in Viroqua Tuesday night. Dr. Kenneth Jennings led them through 16 numbers including one sacred contemporary number. The 70 choir members stayed at community homes Tuesday night.
Sheriff DeVerne Hokland praised the county accident review committee for its work this past year. It’s composed of state and county highway representatives, the State Patrol and the Sheriff’s office. A sharp increase in accidents on County P in the Valley area resulted in increased surveillance there, one of the benefits from a quarterly meeting. For the 1969 year, the County had three accidents causing death, 98 accidents causing injury, 368 causing property damage, 12 involving deer, and a total of 481 accidents.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 9, 1995
25 years ago
In a vote on smoking in county buildings, the county board vote was 14 to 14. One board member was absent. Since a majority was needed to adopt a no-smoking policy, the proposal was defeated. If the proposal had passed, a special smoking room would have been designated for every county building.
The Vernon County Board increased the county coroner’s 1995 budget by $15,000 during their first session in 1995. The county coroner, Tom Jacobson, had resigned after his budget had been cut by $15,000. He withdrew his resignation a few days later after getting assurances that the budget cut would be addressed at the first board meeting of the new year. The board had originally cut the proposed budget because it represented a 73% increase over the 1994 budget. The board originally felt that the increase was too large. However, the $15,000 was approved and returned to the budget by q vote of 21 to 7.
The two top bidders for the Viroqua City Elementary complex that was located between East Jefferson and Court Streets will present their new proposals at the next Viroqua School Board meeting. The two bidders were the Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School and the LanBar Corporation of Westby.
Randy Weber, who participated in last year’s Winter Olympics, will lead the United States team at this week’s Westby Ski Jump Tournament. Many countries will be sending teams from countries such as Norway to Kazakhstan. Besides the US team, 13 countries will be represented.
County Sheriff Geoff Banta honored three of the county’s longest serving deputy sheriffs. The three were Palmer Rude of Westby, Edward Hammer of Hillsboro and Frank Jambois of Genoa. Each of these three have been deputy sheriffs for over 60 years.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 11, 2010
10 years ago
After seven years Tabby Town USA of Westby has surpassed the 1,000 mark in cat adoptions.
The Viroqua Senior Center held its first meeting of the year which commenced with the reading and approval of minutes and treasurer’s report.
Kaleb Storm of Westby was named the La Crosse Tribune/Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Youth Hunter Ethics Award recipient.
Dana Wested, a fourth-grade teacher at South Elementary School in Reedsburg, is the recipient of the Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom’s Outstanding Teacher Award. Wested is a 1978 graduate of La Farge.
Jesse Brault, a Westby Area High School graduate, toured Japan with the St. Olaf Band.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff