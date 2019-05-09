The Vernon County Censor
May 7, 1919
100 years ago
Crouse’s razzy jazzy orchestra of LaCrosse will furnish music for a dance at the opera house, Wednesday, May 14th. Don’t fail to hear these peppy ragadoura featuring the largest equipment on the road.
By the breaking on one of the pipes at the lower pumping station, about 30 feet of water were lost from the standpipe in an incredibly short time before being discovered. A shock valve was closed and the upper pumps worked overtime in order to avert the threatened water famine.
Our boys of the 32nd Division had landed in New York on Monday.
The first units of the famous 32nd division came on the ex-German liner George Washington….Undoubtly the rest of the division will soon arrive and proceed in a body to demobilization points—Michigan men to Camp Custer, Wisconsin men to Camp Grant….New York greeted them as befitted the reputation they have earned—that of being the crack troops of the nation, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Rainbow division and the Marines….The 32nd sustained 16,000 casualties, fourth highest of all American troops. It is possible our boys will be with us by the 15th.
The new “silent policeman” ordered by the city council have arrived and been placed in position on the four business corners of Main street. And for the guidance of short-sighted drivers it can be said that they are mounted on very sturdy concrete bases calculated to give the policemen a fighting chance with any chance that may dispute its authority.
Cheese 31c per pound for one week only at Roman’s grocery.
The Vernon County Censor
May 11, 1944
75 years ago
For the first time in many years, the Viroqua High School Band placed first in concert and parade in Class A at the music festival in LaCrosse last Saturday. The band was complimented on its fine tone and musicianship by judge Amundson. In addition, the band was awarded the American Legion Award for the outstanding parade band of the tournament. It was chosen as the only band to appear in the evening concert.
The 17th of May will be observed in Westby this year. The festival includes a smorgasbord supper featuring Norwegian goodies from 6 to 8:30 in the parlors of the Westby Coon Prairie Church. This will be followed by a program setting forth the significance of freedom for Norway, as well as for other oppressed nations.
Letter to Mr. and Mrs. George Lewis of Kickapoo town from their nephew Vergil E. McOowell: What’s new around there? From what I hear Readstown is rather dead now—no barbershop, no bank and no milkman. Now maybe I’m behind the times. Have you a mailman? We wouldn’t know. For quite some time we couldn’t even tell where we were. That was rough, sitting here having all the folks guessing I was everywhere but here in Iceland. Well, this country is rather rugged. They don’t miss it far when they call in the Rock. Lots of lava rock and dust. The biggest tree I’ve seen could be knocked down with a farm tractor. It doesn’t get so terribly cold here, but in never gets too warm. We have long winter nights and 24 hours light in the summer. Imagine what a day you’d put in if you made hay while the sun shines. The civilian population here dresses quite the same as they do in the States. The women are mostly all blonds, Scandinavian descent. A soldier can’t marry here. Some few have girl friends. It raises the old morale just to see a gal. It’s like taking a step back to a past that at times seems like a pleasant dream. Now that last sounds like a bunch of hooey, but if you ever get to telling time with a calendar instead of a watch, it’s not.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
May 8, 1969
50 years ago
Westby will celebrate Syttende Mai with strolling musicians, Norwegian food, dances at the Rod and Gun Club and the Legion, and Lefse judging in the forenoon. In the afternoon there will be a parade, a special church program and a teenager dance at the high school.
Deaths: Walter Hanson, 56; Selmer Oberson, 75; Donald B. McIntosh, 42; Ellen A. (Fortun) Jasperson, 84; Ruby (Rizer) Credle, 51; Hjalmar Haakenson, 81; Edwin Palmer Kellogg, 97; Alrine (Orvold) Strohbusch, 47; Robert Jewell Rizer, 40; June Phyllis (Simpson) Burke, 43; Florence Ella (Cole) Schlottman, 86.
Four Vernon officers, three regular Sheriff’s deputies and one special policeman, assisted law enforcement officers in Madison on Monday. Sheriff De Verne Hokland reported that deputies Roger Jones and Don Jefson with Undersheriff Geoff Banta and special policeman Robert Evans left Viroqua at 4 p.m. Sunday and returned at 2 a.m. Tuesday after street patrol work in Madison.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 12, 1994
25 years ago
Sheriff Geoffrey Banta was named marshal for the Heritage Days parade. Each year the Viroqua Heritage Days Committee selects a citizen who reflects a commitment to the community and who excels in his or her profession. At the time of his selection, Banta was the longest serving sheriff in Wisconsin.
Dr. Dan and Charlene Ecklund were in a dispute with county zoning officials over their new home. The home was located on Maple Dale Road two miles outside of Viroqua. The County Zoning Administrator Trent Strang had ruled that their home was in the floodplain and dwellings were not permitted in the floodplain. For their part, the Ecklunds said that the home was not in the floodplain and the county should prove it was rather than accepting Strang’s opinion. The County Corporate Council, David Jenkins, said that the zoning committee will enforce the ordinance.
The Viroqua Country Club has asked the city for financial help so that the local 9-hole private golf course could be expanded to an 18-hole public course. The cost was estimated at between $600,000 and $700,000. Under the new plan, the course would still be run by the country club organization under a new name but would be open to the public. The plan was for the organization to lease the new nine holes from the city so that there would be no cost to the city and taxpayers.
Gerald Ekern of Westby won first-place ribbons in two states woodcarving competitions. The competitions took place in Wisconsin and Iowa.
The Westby School Board votes to accept a plan that would bus Chaseburg students in kindergarten through the fourth grade to Coon Valley and students in the fourth through eighth grades to Chaseburg. With that plan, no teachers would be displaced.
Tilford and Elaine Lund were chosen to lead the annual Syttende Mai parade in Westby.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
May 14, 2009
10 years ago
The 2009 royalty for the 41st annual Syttende Mai celebration was chosen Saturday night. Chosen were Princess Jenna Haugen, First Attendant Bethany Wemette and Second Attendant Katelyn Fauske.
Nelson Agri-Center of Viroqua and Nelson True Value of Prairie du Chien shared receiving a prestigious award from the National Hardware Association. Roy Kanis, Fred Nelson, Dan Kanis and Mark Brueggen accepted the Home Channel News Innovative Retailer of the Year Award at the 2009 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, Nev., May 5-9.
A new meat retail and processing business with be up and running in Vernon County by the end of the summer, according to an announcement at the Vernon Economic Development Association meeting held on May 6 at Borgen’s in Westby. Premier Meats, Inc., is a $1.8 million dollar project that will create 12 to 15 new jobs.
On April 23, Thea Fortney observed her 107the birthday with family and friends at Vernon Manor. She is one of the oldest people in Wisconsin and is the oldest person in Vernon County.
The congregation at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Viroqua is building a new church on Viroqua’s west side. Those in the congregation have been working at least two days a week since last summer to construct their church. About 200 different volunteers have helped build the church, which could be ready to host services in August.
