Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
May 5, 1920
100 years ago
TAKES DECISIVE ACTION
At an adjourned meeting held last Thursday evening, the council took the sewage bull by the horns, opened all the bids and passed resolution designating those who should be awarded the contracts when they are let….had action been deferred until after the special election most of the contractors would have their summer’s work laid out and Viroqua’s system might experience a year’s delay.
L.A. Hanson of Franklin town board was in Friday and reported that the board had purchased a Rumley tractor and Austin grader of Martin Larson, and secured Wm. Crume to operate the same. Mr. Crume has put in the last two years in similar work for Viroqua town. He will retain his residence in Viroqua.
Larson Bros. did a big job of tobacco bed steaming Monday. They employed a tractor engine and especially made metal pan for the purpose, treating about 700 feet of bed with the live steam. This method destroys every vestage [sic] of animal and vegetable life for several inches into the soil and so worth all the trouble it requires and more.
If you are not using Roman’s special coffee, you are losing money, because you can buy it for 45c per lb. Every pound guaranteed. Roman’s Grocery.
About seventy years ago, pioneers blazed their way through the unbroken forests of western Wisconsin and established the Black River road, leveling the trees so that traffic by oxcart and prairie schooner might pass unobstructed.
Monday, in its leisurely ramble up Main street the mammoth trench digging machine pulled up fragments of a big stump which…laid just below the crest of Viroqua’s business artery.
The Vernon County Censor
April 26, 1945
75 years ago
From the Farm Rambler: We certainly don’t envy the job of county Supt. Schallock in keeping the rural schools going these days. A large number of rural schools in northern Wisconsin have been closed for lack of teachers. Vernon County has been able to keep most of its schools open, thanks to the alertness of Mr. Schallock. It has been reported that some rural school teachers have signed up for next year for as high as $175 to $200 a month. Not many years ago, we knew of many teachers that were being paid only $50 a month. We believe the rural schools should be kept open, even if the cost is higher for the time being.
Viroqua folks noticed with considerable consternation one day last week that the large clock on Main Street, owned by the State Bank of Viroqua, had stopped ticking at exactly 5 minutes to eleven. For some who have become to depend upon the faithful time keeper for several (or since they left their pocket watches with Pookie Lucas to be repaired) really miss the fine service which the clock has given, and one might glance at it from any point on Main Street, within two or three blocks distance, and get the accurate time. The clock, which struck on the quarter hour, will be badly missed, until it is again repaired and put in running condition.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
April 23, 1970
50 years ago
The Viroqua Common Council elected Jim McGuire president at its organizational meeting Tuesday noon. At the same meeting, Ernie Urban, the Mayor, was seated as well as new aldermen Dick Sullivan and Ed Gorman.
New members seated at the County Board meeting were Harry Balier, Willard Lawton, Leland McDaniel, Kenneth Keitch, Kenneth Volden, Don Arneson and Perry Sandwick. Chester Erlandson was re-elected Board Chairman for a two-year term. Herbert Egeness was elected vice-chairman.
Mark Lee received notice from the office of Congressman Vernon Thomson, Tuesday, that he had been accepted for the Air Force Academy. Lee will report June 29 at Colorado Springs to start four years at the Academy.
Deaths: Earl Fredrick Yanske, 61; Lydia (Zeller) Gronning, 76; Nellie (Ewing) Lake, 90; Joseph J. Ghelfi, 53; Wilson Sutherland, 61.
Two Viroqua Area Schools’ principals resigned at the Monday night Board meeting. Chet Lee, Jr. High Principal, is returning to classroom teaching after a dozen years. Lee was offered and accepted the 5th grade teaching position for next year. Norman Hall, for two years elementary principal, resigned to accept a similar position in La Crosse starting in the fall. Both resignations were accepted.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 27, 1995
25 years ago
Trent Strang, Vernon County Zoning Administrator, issued a study that found that township officials were evenly divided on whether to create exclusive agricultural districts within the county. Officials who supported creation of the districts named the 20% increase in farmland preservation tax credits that would be available to landowners in an exclusive agricultural district. They also said that they hated seeing good farmland being cut up for residential and industrial developments. Officials who opposed creating the exclusive agricultural districts claimed that it might make it harder to sell farmland especially since it would bring more government regulation.
Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT) attended last week’s Viroqua City Council meeting to ask the council for $8,000 to help pay for a feasibility study that was estimated to cost $10,000. The study will determine if the proposed restoration of the theatre which will cost $1.6 million was feasible. The study would determine if the project would be supported by the Viroqua community.
Construction for the new nine holes at the Viroqua Country Club golf course was scheduled to start next week depending on the weather. The project was scheduled to be completed and ready to play by August 1996.
Members of the DNR tested the waters of the West Fork of the Kickapoo near Avalanche for trout. They sent a low electrical current through the water which dazed the trout. After scooping them up, they were examined and released back in the water. The fish were not hurt just stunned by the electric current and after being scooped up, tagged, and then released. The tags will help the DNR to see how the trout were doing in the future.
Viroqua High School put on a production of “Playing the Palace” which had songs going all the way back to the vaudeville days. It was the last production in the 1925 building.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 29, 2010
10 years ago
The Village of Stoddard village board voted 4-1 to abolish its three-member part-time police department. Vernon County sheriff’s deputies will patrol the village of 829 effective May 1.
Three Viroqua Laurel High School students will try to see if their cuisine reigns supreme at a national healthy school lunch competition in Detroit, Michigan. The team members are, Dylan Bruce, Kateri Burton, and Anders Lewis.
The first-ever Miss Wild West Days coronation banquet was held at the Eagles Club. Chenoa Borman was crowned Miss Wild West. The court includes, Miss Congeniality Kia Johnson, Second Attendant Paige Johnson, and First Attendant Alexandria Lindvig-Springborn.
The Viroqua High School Musical Department toured Times Square in New York City as part of their tour of New York City and Washington D.C.
The Wisconsin Department of Commerce recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2009 at the 20th annual Wisconsin Main Street Awards. Viroqua earned the following: Best Business Development Program/Project; Best Volunteer Development Program/Project; and 2009 Volunteer Development Program/Project.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!