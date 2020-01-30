Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 4 1920
100 years ago
February.
A month of 1920 passed and no report of leap-year popping.
Chas Foreman of Kickapoo town harnessed up his “Henry” and drove up from Viola Monday. The auto is getting to be an all-year around vehicle. Mr. Foreman wears a three-star ping, his three sons serving in the war, all returning safely.
Viroqua and vicinity….is in the grip of the “grippe” and a goodly share of our population is sticking pretty close to home and bed. However, the epidemic is relatively mild as compared with last year….The present situation once more emphasizes the need of a hospital in Viroqua, where one trained nurse could give expert care to many cases, instead of wasting precious time and energy caring for only one or two in a private home. The Censor realizes the almost prohibitive cost of building at this time, yet human life and suffering cannot be measured in terms of money. Viroqua needs a hospital.
WHEATLAND – Redmound, February 2 – The men are all busy hauling logs….Elmer Smith is moving his lumber to Cooley valley….Quite a few from the ridge attended the telephone meeting at Genoa.
JEFFERSON – Springville, January 28 – There should be a good catalogue house established on the main street of Springville. It would save our good people lots of worry.
BUD, January 27 – Monday night’s wind piled the snow high, making roads almost impassable to travel. Some farmers started out loads of tobacco but were obliged to turn back, while others made the trip to town….Health Officer George Bakken has been busy fumigating the small pox germs.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 1, 1945
75 years ago
A solemn service, participated in by school students and faculty, was held on Friday afternoon last week. A beautiful plaque, which in time will list the name of past and present high school students in the armed forces, was dedicated during the schools’ general assembly period. The impressive ceremony was given in connection with the dedication, made by a student, Fredrick McGarry
Will the ladies or organizations who are interested in sewing or knitting for Norwegian Relief please contact me preferably by letter or a post card, and I shall be very glad to see that you get some materials to work up. Clothing of all kinds will be needed badly and when the evacuation comes for Norway, let us be ready to render the help in this way that we can. – J. P. Vigdahl
Judge Lincoln Neprud, local representative of the Russian War Relief in Vernon County, states that 37 pounds of clothing and 34 kits were contributed by individuals and organizations in this county during the year 1944. According to Judge Neprud, 63 million war orphans and women in Russia desperately need warm clothing in order to survive. No new clothing has been manufactured in Russia since June 1941, except for the Red Army.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 29, 1970
50 years ago
Nuzum Yards unloaded its biggest ever flatcar of lumber, 117, 480 pounds of it in 57,400 board feet, from Raymond, Washington near Seattle. With its equipment it took one and a half hours in minus 15-degree weather to unload. Russ Sands said before the forklift it would have taken a good week to unload that amount, even longer in cold weather. This double the average size flatcar of lumber is for spring construction in the Nuzum Yards area.
Deaths: Hobart Bolen, 57; Sever Theodore Halverson, 70; Edward J. “Pop” Carlson, 82; Gilbert Oscar Olson, 80; Christian C. Olson, 84; Arnott Angell, 76; Orville Johnson, 76; Mary Marie Spears, 92; Anna M. (Johnson) Stenslien, 86; James Harvey Kyser, 98.
The big story in the village of Stoddard this week is the planned renumbering of all the homes.
Ferryville received a $3,100 flood damage check, a partial payment for last spring’s damage to the village street, parking area and boat ramp. The final amount will be $4,321 from the state emergency government division under PL875. George Hutson accepted the check as village president.
Directors of the Vernon Memorial Hospital were the direct targets of Association members Tuesday night at a crowded annual meeting. Over 300 voted for two new directors: Jim Kuehn, Viroqua and Robert Vosen, La Farge. Milnor Homstead and Clayton Oswald resigned from the Board. And they changed the by-laws to limit terms of directors to two three-year terms, effective as each term of the Board member expires. No Board member now has less than 5 years on the board. Except for the Board members elected this past week, all remaining current Board members will have terms ending in two years: Floyd Burt, Al Hanson, R. A. Power, Leland Nuzum, Dr. Carl Ender, Paul Dahl, Martin Gulbrandsen, and Rufus Fortney. Additionally, no Board member can be a hospital employee.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 2, 1995
25 years ago
A truck plowed into the home of John Schmidt in De Soto. Luckily, Schmidt was in the basement of his home watching the Super Bowl. While watching, he heard a large crash that sounded like an explosion. Schmidt went upstairs and saw the damage. The driver of the truck had fled but police were able to find out that the truck was registered in Vernon County. Schmidt’s wife was at work but if she had been home, they would have been sitting at the dining room table and might have been killed.
The Stoddard Village recall election got a break when no new candidates filed for the election, so a primary election was not needed. As a result, there will only be three elections rather than four during the primary and election period.
The Viroqua City Council pursued a land swap with Vernon County. Under the proposal, Vernon County would cede 9/10 of an acre of county owned land located east of the new police and fire station and the city would cede a city-owned parcel just north of the city garage. The parcel that the city wanted would provide parking and expansion space for the new police and fire station.
For the fifth straight year, the County Human Services Department will need $189,000 for 1994 cost overruns. The Department reported that the overruns were due to the rising cost and number of court ordered out-of-home placements. The placements were for mental health, alcohol and drug abuse and juvenile delinquency.
Wisconsin State Senate President Brian Rude and State Rep. DuWayne Johnsrud submitted a bill to change the law that children were required to attend high school until they were 18. The bill they proposed would allow 16-year-old children to leave high school if they would enter vocational education or job training and work. They argued that this program could prevent the children from showing up in the criminal justice system or even just on welfare.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 4, 2010
10 years ago
Good news was announced in Viroqua last week as the city was awarded a $90,000 Rural Business Enterprise grant from the Department of Agriculture Rural Development Office. The city will match the grant by contributing $10,000
The Viroqua co-cop gymnastics team marked its second-highest team score of 131.875 to 117.275 at Reedsburg last Thursday. VHS senior Karla Hagen swept all events and set a new school record on the uneven bars.
Eugene O’Toole has owned an 1880s shoeshine stand since 1954 and has created a hobby of shining shoes in the tri-state area during the summer months. He does about a dozen events in a summer and said he will run the stand for another 12 to 15 years, as long as his health holds up.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff