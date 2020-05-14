Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
May 26, 1920
100 years ago
Censor Price Goes to $2 per Year
Forty years ago, eggs sold for 5c a dozen, pork for 2c a pound, a man’s wage was 50c per day – and the Censor was a dollar a year.
Today, eggs run from 30 to 75c a dozen, pork from 15 to 25c a pound, a man’s daily wage from $4 to $10 – and the Censor is $1.50 per year.
Last December, the price of the paper upon which the Censor is printed was almost doubled in price. We are now informed that about July 1st, another radical increase in price will be made. This is the last straw!
Saturday night’s storm was marked by the most terrific rainfall we have had in years in so short a time. An amazing volume of water fell and rolled away from the hill top to inflict serious damage upon crops and newly plowed and planted fields. The low lands were covered by a sheet of mud in many places.
The result of Viroqua’s special election on the sewer bond proposition was a delightful surprise even to the most optimistic exponent of the plan, only 25 votes were mustered against it; 290 in favor thereof. This clears the atmosphere and permits the council to go ahead with all possible speed in pushing the project.
Kickapoo papers complain bitterly of the poor train service they receive these days – one mixed train a day each way, taking seven hours to make the trip of 52 miles, with the prospect of the roadbed giving way at any time at that.
The Vernon County Censor
May 17, 1945
75 years ago
Uncle Sam, Monday of this week, wrote a gilt-edged guarantee of approximately 2 ½ million dollars for Vernon county in 1945 in the form of tobacco crop insurance. The crop insurance is available to every person who has an interest in tobacco planted in Vernon county at an astonishing low rate to provide 75 per cent of normal income from the sale of tobacco.
Mrs. Edna Partridge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Erickson of this city, but living in Madison, leaves Monday for Des Moines, Ia., where she will train in the Women’s Army Corps. Mrs. Partridge, who has been in the teaching profession since the death of her husband, Charles Partridge, is the mother of two sons, Sgt. Albert Partridge, overseas, and Lt. Robert Partridge, also in the country’s service. As Sgt. Partridge has a young son, the new recruit has the honor of being the county’s first grandmother in the army.
With the very extended hand and generosity of Mr. Harry Fehlberg, (the Viroqua Peerless Beer distributor) we were able to get a ball team started in Viroqua this year. We were fortunate that he could donate 100 dollars toward our uniforms. The team’s manager, Fussy Hall, has had a rough time to get enough players, but he has been successful in doing so. He knows he has an airtight infield with the grand performance of such swell actors as Leslie “Wiesy” Wistenberg, Russel Clements, Melvin Harris, Loren Gronning, Stanley Yttri and Russel “Lefty” Olson, the hurler.
A very signal honor has recently come to Blaine Nye, who made his home with Mrs. John Chase, his aunt, during high school here. Last week Columbia University announced the award of the Pulitzer Prize to Blaine Nye, for his biography on George Bancroft, the historian. The same book had previously received the Knopf prize, given by the publishing company of that name. The recipient of this honor is a professor of English in the University of East Lansing, Mich., but has had a leave of absence to do research work during the past year.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
May 14, 1970
50 years ago
PFC David R. Urban, 25th Infantry Division, was granted the Purple Heart for his wounds in Vietnam. Mayor and Mrs. Ernie Urban have not heard from their son for three weeks but he was back with his unit the last they heard.
Deaths: Carl Oftedahl, 83; Leland Anderson, 68; Jordahl M. Ekern, 77; Ida Mae (Davis) Crane, 46; Darrel Franklin Slagle, 36; Kenneth Everson, 59; Olga Bertina (Molrem) Everson, 65; Marjorie L. (McKee) Strait, 59.
Mark Lee posted the only Viroqua first place finish at the Blackhawk Relays here Saturday. His win in the pole vault was a Blackhawk Relay record, reaching 11 feet 9 inches.
Calling themselves the “Eagles”, this team won the Pin Sweeper junior league championships this week: Mark Ostrem, Craig Koenen, Randy Peterson, Scott Schroeder and Greg Bakkestuen.
A&P features whole fresh fryers at 27¢ per pound. Cut-up fryers are 35¢ a pound. Super Valu is selling Wilson’s fully cooked smoked picnics at 39¢ per pound. Sliced picnics are priced at 45¢ per pound. The IGA meat specials are ground beef or pork steak at 59¢ a pound.
The Vernon Memorial Hospital solid waste problem has eased reports Jack Bean, sewer committee chairman. He said a grate has been installed in a nearby manhole—not to catch everything discarded but to act as a “barometer” of what was being flushed from the hospital. The measuring device in 20 days had indicated only small amounts of solids had passed through.
The Vernon Memorial Hospital carries both snake and rabies vaccine in its poison control center, Rheo Taylor, administrator, stated this week. Rattlesnakes have been reported in increasing numbers in the area, Rabies can also be a recurring problem each year.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 18, 1995
25 years ago
A Viroqua city-wide reassessment ended with property values increasing by an average of 10 percent. The city was required by state law to periodically reassess properties for residential properties to be valued within 10 percent of their actual value. Based on home sales in the city, older two-story homes had the largest increases.
Two homes that were two miles west of Westby were damaged due to a sudden downburst of wind. A semi-truck was also damaged when the wind overturned it. The driver escaped with no injury.
Westby was set to vote next week on the new plan for the Westby Area School District. The referendum asked residents to authorize the $9.2 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the improvement of facilities in Westby, Chaseburg and Coon Valley. The second question on the referendum would authorize an increase in the district’s yearly spending cap for maintenance and staffing costs for the new facilities. This was the fourth referendum dealing with these issues. Voters rejected the first three referendums.
La Crosse police detective, Martin Byerson, spoke at a gathering of Vernon County teachers, parents and law enforcement officers about the spread of gang activity from La Crosse to smaller communities in the region. He urged people to recognize the problem early and get the involvement of parents, teachers and law enforcement to deal with the problem.
The Viroqua High School Ladyhawks won the Coulee Conference championship with a convincing 41-point win over the second place West Salem High School who were the defending champions. Tim Lee, the Ladyhawks track coach, said that he was surprised by the large margin of victory.
Viroqua was named as one of the 25 communities that had been successful in the revitalization of its downtown. The award was given to Viroqua by Edward D. Jones & Co. and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 20, 2010
10 years ago
Bob and Hildur Devine served as the 2010 Westby Syttende Mai parade marshals.
Vernon County Sheriff Gene Cary and Chief Deputy Jim Hanson will both retire in January of 2011.
Authorities will try to capture a cougar seen Saturday attacking a young cow in southwestern Juneau County.
The Viroqua boys golf team concluded its conference golf season at Fox Hollow in West Salem, Monday with a fourth-place score of 166.
A combined team of players from the Viroqua and Cashton dartball leagues played in the 71st annual Wisconsin State Dartball Tournament held in West Bend.
Nathan Papendorf, agriculture teacher at Westby Area Schools has been awarded a $1,986.47 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project “Sustainable Greenhouse Production Practices—Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Growing Food Locally.”
May 16-22 is the 37th annual National Emergency Medical Services week. Trisha Olson, 17; Olivia Mc Henry, 18; Mike Oppriecht, 17 and Ryan Mc Guire, 18 are training to be first responders.
Rep. Lee Nerison presents a U.S. flag to Thea Fortney. Thea, one of the oldest persons in Wisconsin, celebrated her 108th birthday on April 23. This flag was flown over the state capital in Madison.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
