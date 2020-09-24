Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 6, 1920
100 years ago
Sympathy is extended to John Holte in the loss of his fine new barn by fire. It caught fire from an unknown cause Sunday morning and was entirely destroyed together with its contents. Mr. Holte lives on the ridge between Esofea and Coon Valley.
All wool, heavy single blankets, size 66x60, suitable for autos and beds. Price $7.50 to $8.00 Rogers.
Louis Walter’s team made a lively dash east on decker street Monday. The wagon and harness were badly broken up.
Rain is much needed. Fall plowing is being interfered with because of hard soil, and tobacco would cure out better with a little moisture.
CITY WATER IN BAD SHAPE BY SEEPAGE FROM CESS POOLS
City Council Orders That All Water Be Boiled Before Being Taken Internally.
Viroqua city is face to face with a most serious situation. Our shallow well is badly contaminated with sewage seepage and utterly unfit for use. Pumping was discontinued, and the water ran down into the second well. Analysis now shows it as badly affected as the first well and the council orders all drinking water boiled….The two remaining wells have not sufficient capacity to supply the people with water unless it is used sparingly. We ask your help and that of each individual water user to help us to SAVE WATER.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 27, 1945
75 years ago
Probably the most extensive post-war business transaction, involving the establishment of a medical clinic, was consummated in the city this week. The deal covered the sale of two residences, whereby Dr. R. L. Hirsch became owner of the Oscar Thureen brick bungalow on South Main Street. Dr. Hirsch expects to use the Thureen residence as an office and medical clinic. With some remodeling contemplated, he plans to resume his practice there about October 10th. Dr. Hirsch, prominent in medical circles here, since establishing a practice in 1931, recently returned from three years of service with the rank of major in the armed forces. The past two years were spent with a hospital unit in the front lines of the European theater of operations.
All records for attendance at the Vernon County Fair were broken on Sunday, the last day, when home folks, augmented by more than the usual number of visitors, thronged the exposition grounds from an early hour until exhibitors were packing up in the evening.
The six attractive prizes offered by the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce at the Fair last week were awarded to Jacob Appleman, 92, La Farge, and Tom E. Hestetuen, 91, Soldiers Grove, as the two oldest present. The two awards for large families in attendance went to Louis Wedwick of Chaseburg, who was present with five girls and five boys. John H. Ulrich Sr. of La Crosse brought along his four daughters and two sons. Traveling the longest distance were J. J. Borgen from Keyser, West Virginia, who travelled 815 miles, and R. E. Turnere who came 200 miles from Savannah, Ill.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 24, 1970
50 years ago
28,000 saw the Vernon County Fair that was blessed with decent weather throughout, allowing for larger attendance figures from a year earlier.
Deaths: Allie (McCollough) Hall, 77; Clara (Resseth) Valum, 90;
Knut T. Jacobson, 70; Joseph L. Sedevie, 71; Arthur B. Skolos, 85; Birdie (Wallace) Daines, 80; Chester Merrill Watters, 48.
The Business and Women’s Professional Club of 38 founding members from Viroqua, Westby and La Farge will meet Saturday, September 26th to form this new organization. The local officers for the first year will be Clara Overbo, president; Joanne Hornby, 1st vice president; Karen Allness, 2nd vice president; Olga Guell, treasurer; Freda Jacobs, recording secretary; Edith Cook, corresponding secretary.
Hank Williams, Jr. will bring two shows to Viroqua High School Tuesday night October 6th at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Viroqua Chamber of Commerce and the Viroqua Jaycees are sponsoring the event as a fund-raising opportunity for community projects. Williams, a family friend of Viroqua’s Leonard Aikins will send his group on to Nashville while he stays here for some hunting.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 28, 1995
25 years ago
The Phoenix Corporation received final approval from the Viroqua City Council to use the upper level of the old elementary school building for a women’s center, alternative health clinic and retail outlet. The approval was worded so that it was restricted to The Phoenix Corporation. It was done this way so if another commercial operation wanted to open in the building, it would have to go through the same approval process that Phoenix had to go through.
Maxine Olson, a 1966 graduate of Viroqua High School, attended the Fourth World Conference on Women. Olson was serving as Deputy Director of the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM). She helped prepare for the conference and was a delegate to both sessions. While Olson does not live in Viroqua anymore, she was still very connected to the community and visits Viroqua at least once a year to see her mother and other members of her family.
While there were deep job cuts at the AT&T Corporation computing unit, the Viroqua branch was not affected. The local unit was profitable and somewhat independent of the division that was hardest hit with job cuts. The local unit made business forms and pressure sensitive labels for high-speed laser printers.
Pearl Swiggum of Stump Ridge Farm published a new book entitled “The Barn Came First.” The book contained her observations about farm life, wildlife, rural living and American culture. Swiggum was also well known as a weekly newspaper columnist.
The Viroqua Food Co-op opened for business on Center Street behind Nelson Agri-center. The co-op was able to start the business after a successful capital campaign that raised close to $20,000.
Two arrests were made of rural Viroqua residents who allegedly were involved in a series of break-ins and burglaries of cabins and summer homes in the area.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 30, 2010
10 years ago
WDRT 91.9 FM, Driftless Community Radio, received a Public Telecommunications Facilities Program grant of $73,925.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center announced on Sunday afternoon that Blackhawk Park, between Victory and De Soto was closed.
The Retreat Community Sportsman’s Club will present the backdrop curtain from the old community building to representatives at ARTT at the 91st Retreat World’s Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2:30.
Remembering an old tradition; the Tobacco Harvest Festival, while starting a new one is what Viroqua’s Harvest Moon Celebration and Parade are all about.
The Readstown Area Veteran’s Memorial in Bliss Memorial Park honors all veterans in the Readstown Area.
The Jensen family met to celebrate the 24th year in a row of the family reunion held in Turtle Lake at the Marv and Jolene Jensen home.
Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts in Westby will celebrate its 35th anniversary.
The 35th annual North Stoddard Ridge picnic was held at the Stoddard Village Park on Sept. 11. Hostesses were Pat Strasser and Lisa Servais.
