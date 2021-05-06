Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
May 11, 1921
100 years ago
Notice to Patrons on Route No. 2
The Department has re-established service on said route, beginning June 1st, 1921. Patrons will please see that their mail boxes are in proper place. Also that the roads are in proper condition for travel. W.N. COFFLAND, P.M.
WANTED
The Viroqua Chrystal Ice Company want to purchase a good, sound horse weighing from 1500 to 1700 pounds. Must be sound and gentle. Please notify C.I. Smith, Pres. At once.
AUTO DRIVERS NOTICE!
Auto drivers must comply with the law, show both head and tail lights at night, have 1921 license plates in front and rear, keep to the right at all corners, not exceed 15 miles an hour, and part cars at the curb on Main street at a 45-degree angle. WM. B. MORRIS, Chief of Police.
The Censor has been sadly interfered with this week by reason of the current being shut off while the connection of a water main was being made.
One of the wells at city hall station was out of commission for several days. A new cylinder has been installed.
The new well is progressing nicely now. Mr. Baley reports a depth of 150 feet and has water, but not sufficient for pumping purposes.
I have loaned out over fifteen dozen milk bottles to my customers, and they must be returned to me or they will be charged for. Please get them back to me at once. Geo. Griffin.
There is an opening on the Viroqua ball team for two infielders at good salary. Any player interested write to L.L. Baptie, Chm., Viroqua, Wis.
The Vernon County Censor
May 9, 1946
75 years ago
Angling and fly fishermen await with longing the date of May 18th, which signifies opening of the trout season. Ten years ago many of our local ponds were somewhat “fished out,” but now, thanks to the propagation efforts of sportsmen’s clubs, many wily trout provide sufficient enticement for local Waltons to venture forth with highest expectation on his red letter day in every fisherman’s calendar.
For the past several weeks the boys and girls of grades 5 and 6 have been working hard on an operetta, “The Magic Beanstalk,” which will be presented in the high school auditorium next week. The production is under the direction of Miss Purdy, the vocal music teacher, who is assisted by the 5th and 6th grade teachers, Miss Sheridan, Miss Hembel and Mrs. Larson, as well as Miss Wilkie of the Art Department and Miss Sheldon of Physical Education.
The fuel shortage has not yet been felt locally by the branch line of the Milwaukee railroad, operating from Sparta to Viroqua. Coal reserves are about as large as they have ever been; however, they cannot last long without replacement. As a result of strikes in coal mines, and shortage of fuel, many roads are eliminating some trains and cutting traffic.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
May 6, 1971
50 years ago
Viroqua Eagles Saturday night honored Viroqua and Vernon County law enforcement personnel by presenting a pair of plaques to Chief Lloyd Ray and Sheriff Geoffrey Banta.
Burlington-Northern’s No 25 barrelled down the DeSoto straight-away Friday for the last time in its history helping end passenger train service in Vernon County.
It was with regret that music lovers of the Viroqua area learned the Viroqua Barbershoppers would not be giving the annual entertainment in April. The number in the singing group is not quite up to par with rules of the National Barbershop requirements.
Bruce York will be among forty educators selected from throughout the United States to spend eight weeks this summer studying the culturally disadvantaged after receiving a National Science Foundation grant to attend an institute on the Sociology of Race Relations conducted in Monmouth, Oregon.
Viroqua National Guard recognized Chet Lee last weekend for his twenty years as platoon sergeant.
Westby High School students won sixteen firsts at the State Solo-Ensemble contest held in Eau Claire.
May has been designated as “Correct Posture Month” in an official proclamation by Viroqua City Mayor, Ernest E. Urban.
Obituaries: Homer Worman Sr. (68) of Genoa
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 9, 1996
25 years ago
Viroqua’s Centennial celebration drew a crowd of 20,000 for its parade.
A team of 20 athletes represented Viroqua in the May 4 Special Olympics Track and Field meet in Oregon.
Gov. Tommy G. Thompson announced that the village of Coon Valley has been awarded an $81,500 grant under the Community Development Block Grant – Public Facilities for Economic Development Program to support an expansion by Chaseburg Manufacturing.
The Vernon County Land Conservation Department, the National Resource Conservation Service, the Farm Service Agency and the county DNR offices will be renting space in a new privately constructed building on Airport Road in Viroqua.
Twenty-six candidates will be vying for the 1996 Syttende Mai Princess crown.
The Vernon County Association for Home and Community Education held their annual banquet where new officers were elected. They are: President Ann Schlicht, President-elect Helen Howell, Vice-President Anna Wendorf, Secretary Denise Bakkum and Treasurer Betty Keenan.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 5, 2011
10 years ago
A national food service training documentary will be filmed at the Viroqua Area School District later this month by an Emmy Award winning crew. District administrator Dr. Robert Knadle announced at last Thursday’s school board meeting that the school, local chef Monique Hooker and several area farmers and producers will be featured in the documentary.
The final vote totals in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice recount at the Vernon County Courthouse did not change after two-and-a half days of the counting. There was no change in the numbers, which showed candidate JoAnne Kloppenburg received 4,331 votes and incumbent Justice David Prosser Jr. received 3,578.
The commuter bus project connecting Prairie du Chien, Viroqua, Westby and La Crosse hit a road block and is pending state budget decisions.
The Viroqua Area School Board has planned to lay off two employees for the 2011-12 school year while reducing the hours of two others.
Cummins announced on Friday it has closed the sale of its exhaust business to Global Tube. The sale includes the Viroqua plant and what were formerly Cummins exhaust operations in Stoughton; Arcadia; Black River Falls; Scoresby, Australia; and Daman, India.
Between solid pitching and big hits at the plate, the Viroqua baseball team defeated Westby, 5-4 at the Park Bowl, Friday.
The 49th annual Vernon County Holstein Banquet was held Sunday, March 27 at the Old Towne Inn, Westby.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff