Pages from the Past

The new well is progressing nicely now. Mr. Baley reports a depth of 150 feet and has water, but not sufficient for pumping purposes.

I have loaned out over fifteen dozen milk bottles to my customers, and they must be returned to me or they will be charged for. Please get them back to me at once. Geo. Griffin.

There is an opening on the Viroqua ball team for two infielders at good salary. Any player interested write to L.L. Baptie, Chm., Viroqua, Wis.

The Vernon County Censor

May 9, 1946

75 years ago

Angling and fly fishermen await with longing the date of May 18th, which signifies opening of the trout season. Ten years ago many of our local ponds were somewhat “fished out,” but now, thanks to the propagation efforts of sportsmen’s clubs, many wily trout provide sufficient enticement for local Waltons to venture forth with highest expectation on his red letter day in every fisherman’s calendar.