Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 21, 1920
100 years ago
NEW FIRE TRUCK ARRIVES
Viroqua’s fine new fire truck created quite a sensation as it dashed through Main Street Tuesday evening will [sic] bell clinging. It is a powerful and efficient machine, and handsome as it is efficient.
The truck is a Nash, 2-ton, Model 2018, 30 horse power, 4 forward speeds, full electrical equipment such as starter and light….Fire equipment….consists of a power driven pump of rotary type capable of delivering 250 gallons of water per minute at 120 pounds pump pressure. This should throw water higher than our standpipe with ease. In addition to the water pump is furnished a chemical apparatus with 40 gallon tank and 250 feet of chemical hose….Several small hand extinguishers, ladders, pike pole, axes, etc. Complete the equipment.
The machine has all exposed metal parts in full nickle plate, body is painted a bright red with black and gold striping.
BUTT SLEEPS IN CEMETERY
And Dr. W.E. Butt slept in Viroqua cemetery Sunday night – not because he considered himself dead, but to prove his lack of fear and to pull down the $10 which Manager B.C. Brown offered in last week’s advertising. This novel stunt was prompted by the great picture The Greatest Question, which deals with the hereafter….the sleeper [must] relate his experience during the running of the picture, and will receive the $10. Be there to hear Doc tell about it – how the sparrows gave him a thrill, how he protected himself from the elements, where he slept etc.
A little wind storm Monday morning did some damage to residences here. Between fire and wind this vicinity has suffered much damage this winter and spring.
The Vernon County Censor
April 12, 1945
75 years ago
Tractor-trailer being built here. An interesting industry has been developed in the city during the past year by Albon Tollefson, on South Rock Street. With the crew of men who also drive the school buses, Mr. Tollefson is manufacturing a trailer to be used on tractors. These commodious and useful tractor auxiliary are especially useful for farm hauling, and no doubt will be a decided asset on any farm. They are built on rubber and the lumber used in their manufacture is boiled in creosote, making it practically weather proof. With the aid of some unusual tools, among them a pneumatic hammer, all parts are riveted.
The national committee for the United National Clothing Collection has appealed to Kiwanis International and other service organizations of this country for assistance in establishing a local committee in every community in the US for the purpose of conducting an intensive collection of used clothing. In the liberated countries, 125 million people, including 30 million children, will be the recipients of your generosity. The drive in the city will be conducted under the leadership of Otto Lund, with the assistance of the churches, Kiwanis, American Legion and other organizations. Donations may be sent to the Normal School or the Norther States Power Co. office. Also, the Boy Scouts have volunteered to assist with delivery. Call Otto Lund at the County Normal School. In the county, Calvin Marx will have charge of the clothing collection.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
April 9, 1970
50 years ago
Ernie Urban defeated two-term Mayor Vic Ellefson Tuesday in Viroqua, 692 to 434. Alderman elected: Dick Sullivan, Mel Fortney, and Ed Gorman,
Deaths: Gerald Christianson, 26; Manville Running, 82; Kenneth A. Stafford, 67; Walter Paul Bobst, 69; Mathilda (Dummer) Schlict, 79; Byron Leo Bender, 74; Reinhart Christianson, 88.
Seven new members elected to Vernon County Board: Leland McDaniel, Willard Lawton, Don Arneson, Kenneth Volden, Percy Sandwick, Kenneth Keach, Harry Baller. Around 4,300 people voted in this election.
Other election results: In Hillsboro, a new mayor, Ed Hammer, was elected to succeed E. V. Hofmeister who was not a candidate after serving 25 years. In Viola a hard liquor referendum was defeated in both Vernon and Richland portions.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 13, 1995
25 years ago
Dr. Mark Heberlein of the Vig-Gundersen Clinic warned the public of the dangers of the low-level high-speed jet flights that were proposed for parts of Vernon County by the Air National Guard. Dr. Herberlein, who was a former a former flight surgeon, noted that there were problems with the F-16 plane which included that it was more likely to crash if mechanical problems arose with the aircraft. Seven Air Force aircraft crashed between 1985 and 1992. In summary, he argued that there was no rational reason that these flights were needed.
Todd Leifker, who was accused last summer of operating a sophisticated theft ring stealing Harley Davidson motorcycles was re-arrested last week. He was caught attempting to steal the evidence against him from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department impound garage. When deputies arrived, he was in the process of loading some of the stolen motorcycle parts into a van that belonged to his accomplice Dennis Medley. The deputies had responded to a silent alarm. Both men were jailed and could face many years in prison.
With federal budget cuts on the way, The Viroqua School Board laid-off 13 Chapter I and special education teachers, aides and clerical workers. The budget cuts for Wisconsin are expected to be as much as $4 million or more.
Stanley Applebee of rural Viroqua was bound over for trial on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. He shot his friend in an alcohol-related incident which resulted in the death of another rural Viroqua man Richard Sagmoen. He faced up to 40 years in prison. When arrested, he said that the gun went off by accident. Applebee’s blood alcohol level when he was arrested was .352.
Kim Johnson, a senior at Viroqua High School, was selected for the Sousa National Honor Band. Later in the year, Kim and her parents will travel to Washington, D.C., for three days of band rehearsals and then to perform a concert at George Washington University.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 15, 2010
10 years ago
An evening with a pair of dual meets ended favorably for the Viroqua boys’ tennis team as it earned two wins at Black River Falls.
Jack Robinson received a certificate of appreciation for 14 years of service on the Vernon County Highway Committee.
The Vernon County Historical Society has raised enough money through a capital campaign to build an elevator at the Vernon County Museum and to convert the boiler room into a space that can be used as a meeting room and classroom.
Greg Koelker of Stoddard caught a 26-inch female walleye near Red Wing.
Dan Morrison and Travis Anderson of Premier meats won the Reserve Champion Award for their ring bologna-course ground at the 70th annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!