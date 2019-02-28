The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 26, 1919
100 years ago
First spring month opens on Saturday.
Norway KKKK fat herring 9c per pound for one week only at Roman’s Grocery.
George Nuzum and wife have moved back to the old home after several years residence at LaCrosse.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Cade were greatly surprised Sunday, when their neighbors, rushed in without warning, with baskets well filled, good cheer, and gifts as well, to pay them a farewell visit. Having rented their farm, will soon move into their new home in Viroqua which Mr. Cade lately purchased from John Deters.
The past week has witnessed….a continuous string of teams has thronged our streets, delivering at the depots and also to local handlers for sorting.
Since the 15th of this month twenty-eight cars of weed both in bundles and cases have been shipped….being of an approximate value of $200,000….
The unprecedented mild winter has created a situation in the ice business never known here before. The only approach to it was seven years ago, when the harvest was completed the first of March….J.A. Tewalt,, Viroqua’s ice man for seventeen years, hasn’t a pound of ice in his [houses] and mighty small prospect of filling them. However a fair spell of below zero weather may yet come to relieve the situation. Several times the cutting of ice has been commenced at points along the river and then abandoned….Soft butter, sour cream and incLESS cream loom up as prevailing conditions during the torrid days of next summer. LATER: Wonder if our writing this on Monday was responsible for the present below zero spell?
The Vernon County Censor
March 2, 1944
75 years ago
We talk a lot about the old fashioned winters, which imply plenty of snow and cold. I came to Vernon county with my parents in 1857. I was then eight years old. We found the settlers talking about the winter they had just lived through—the great snow winter of 1856-57. They talked about it so much that it almost became a legend. They said that the big snow came early and stayed late. It lay so deep that the rail fences were buried out of sight. A crust formed on it, and when the deer tried to walk on it, their small sharp hooves cut through, and they wallowed about more or less helplessly. Men on skis ran them down and murdered them with clubs. Evidently, there was plenty of deer meat, to say the least. The coldest day in my memory was New Years day in 1862. I was then thirteen years old. There was a fierce wind and it was almost impossible to breathe the out-door air. In the barn, the horses shivered and jumped in their stalls. We blanketed them, but it didn’t seem to help much. Then we let them out, thinking that a little running would warm them up. But they soon dashed back to their stalls. That day all our chickens froze to death, as did those of our neighbors. There was hardly a hen left in the settlement. News came from Minnesota that a great many people lost their lives. The heaviest snowfall that I ever saw at any one time came in the night preceding March 20th, 1870. We were then living on a farm a mile west of Westby. That day an old neighbor woman, who had lived north from the Unseth school house, was to be buried. She was the grandmother of my good friend Iver Hegge. The neighbors assembled at the Hegge farm in the forenoon and began shoveling toward the church. They disregarded the highway completely, working their way through fences and across the prairie, following the higher ridges. It was four o’clock in the afternoon when they reached the Coon Prairie church. I am closing these reminiscences with a word about another winter of a different sort. This winter was also in the 1870s. The bare ground would freeze a little at night and thaw and dry again in the daytime. The weather was very much like that which we enjoyed during the month of January 1944. That year my neighbor, Henry May, dragged his field and sowed his wheat in February. (Henry May was a brother of Col. May. He came up from Kentucky after the Civil War, where he had fought on the side of the Confederacy. His brother, Col. May, was an officer in the Union Army). I sowed wheat on the first day of March, and the weather was so warm that I found the grain sprouting on the third day. The summer following was very hot. The wheat heads did not fill out so our crop turned out very poor. Many farmers plowed their wheat under. I harvested enough to make one load, which I sold for forty cents a bushel. That was the last year of my wheat farming.—R.T. Bentson .
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 27, 1969
50 years ago
The Ferries Store of Ontario has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Jim Curtiss of Jefferson. The Curtiss’ are formerly from Ontario and will be personally known by their school chums and local relatives. Mr. and Mrs. Vere Ferries operated the store for several years. Mr. Ferries died recently leaving the operation of the grocery business to his wife, Elna Ferries.
Deaths: Tena Amelia (Christianson) Dahl, 91; Telmer Olson, 30; Sarah (Levine) Moore, 68; Lutie (Ballsrud) Jefson, 89; Otto M. Ruhner, 73.
Over 4,200 people saw the wrestling sectionals at Westby over the weekend. Viroqua’s Rich Getter received the championship medal from Elmo Gulsvig, VAS superintendent. Rich Getter goes to the state-wrestling meet Friday at the UW Fieldhouse. He’ll be accompanied by coaches Ted Harris and Steve Elliott, five cheerleaders, and the team that represented Viroqua at the Tomah regional.
Six hundred music students from Viroqua, Westby, North Crawford, Luther High of Onalaska, La Farge, Kickapoo, DeSoto, Cashton, Brookwood and Aquinas schools will compete Saturday in solo and ensemble music performances. Tom Bina is the music festival chairman. Students placing first in Class A events will compete at the state festival in May at Eau Claire. Music will be selected from lists provided by the Wisconsin School Music Association. Qualified music judges will provide written comments to all individual students and rate each performance “excellent, very good, good, fair, or poor.” On April 19 the concert and parade portion of the music festival will be held in Viroqua, drawing around 2,500 students from the ten schools.
Viroqua officially requests highway access from U.S. 14-61 into the industrial park north of NCR. Some of the access space may need to come from the south edge of the state-owned Rusk historical wayside.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
March 3, 1994
25 years ago
The residents of the Viroqua Area School District will be asked in May to vote on a referendum to build a new elementary school. In order to conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act, it was found that building a new school would cost less money than remodeling the 1925 high school building. Remodeling the old building would have cost about $2 million.
The Wisconsin Council on Children and Families issued a report which revealed that children in Vernon County were growing poorer and were becoming fewer. The report found that the percentage of children in the county that were living in poverty was 21.2 percent. Only ten other counties in Wisconsin had a higher poverty percentage. The good news in the report was that the student dropout rate was only 0.6 percent which was well below the state rate of 2.8 percent.
Viroqua Area Schools successfully met all 20 educational standards in the most recent audit. The standards that were met included everything from staff qualifications to curriculum to guidance and counseling.
The Viroqua High School Blackhawks basketball team entered the State Division 3 Regional Tournament as the overwhelming favorite. Their first game in the tournament will be against Boscobel. The VHS team won their conference with a record of 11-1 and overall had a record of 17-3.
DuWayne Gronning of rural Viroqua will appear in the La Crosse Community Theater production of “The Grapes of Wrath.” Gronning will play the role of Uncle John Joad. While it was not a big part, he will be on the stage for most of the production.
Dennis Stockwell, the principal of Stoddard and Prairie View elementary schools, was awarded the Coulee Region United Educators Merit Award for Public Relations. He had been nominated by the Stoddard staff with support letters from a staff member and a parent.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 5, 2009
10 years ago
The Associates of the Restored Temple Theatre (AART) can finally claim to own all of the Temple Theatre building. AART closed its purchase of the building to its north on Main Street in downtown Viroqua, Friday. The building had most previously been Karen’s Kitchen and more famously housed the Common Ground Café for a number of years.
De Soto’s Chad Johnson won the WIAA Division 3 215-pound wrestling title at the Kohl Center in Madison, Saturday night. A number of area wrestlers, including Taylor Henry and Andrew Strachan, medaled at the event. Henry placed third and Strachan placed sixth.
Mark Troy of Dairyland Printing in Viroqua, has been announced Mentor of the Year by CPrint© International, during the bi-annual Mentor Meeting in Amelia Island, Fla. Troy also received an award for exceptional sales growth during the meeting.
The Viroqua girls basketball team had its season come to an end at the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal, falling 47-35 to Aquinas in La Crosse Friday. Chelsea Berra led Viroqua with 11 points.
The Viroqua youth Bantam Hockey team won first place at the tournament at the Viroqua Community Arena Feb. 20-22. Viroqua shut out Iowa City 7-0 in its third game on Feb. 22.
