Painter Rick Ross featured at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua

During the month of March, VIVA Gallery will feature the paintings of Rick Ross, who lives in Mt. Horeb and creates stunning work with oil paint and cold wax. The member artists featured in March are Nicholas and Kindred WazeeGale, who work with natural materials to create home goods and wearable accessories.
When Rick Ross reflects on his artistic journey, he keeps returning to one key word…evolution. Like many artists, he drew and painted as a child and as he reached adulthood, found little time for creative expression. The birth of his sons, and seeing the world anew through their eyes, refocused Rick and moved him to pick up his paint brush again. Nature is Rick’s subject matter, either more literally interpreted in landscapes, or more abstractly represented in the textures and depth found by combining oil and cold wax mediums. His abstract work is inspired by history, age and patina. Rick is a member of the Mt. Horeb Arts Association, Wisconsin Visual Artists, and the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople.
The work of Nicholas and Kindred WazeeGale is a reflection of their relationship with the natural world. Nicholas makes traditional Scandinavian birch bark boxes and axe-hewn hand-carved wooden spoons and bowls. Kindred creates woven birch bark and hand-stitched deerskin shoulder bags, along with various accessories, many with intricate beadwork. Both view the materials they use as gifts from the Earth that when shaped by their hands still hold the energy to connect others to the spirit of the Wilds.
Rick’s oil and cold wax paintings and the WazeeGales’ natural creations will be featured in a live Instagram stream @vivagallerycooperative on Thursday, March 4, at 5 p.m. The show, along with many other works of VIVA’s 25 member artists, can be seen at the gallery throughout the month of March. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception remains on hold. It is normally followed by a dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, but while restaurants are impacted by gathering restrictions, Rooted Spoon is instead providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.