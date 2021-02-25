Painter Rick Ross featured at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua

During the month of March, VIVA Gallery will feature the paintings of Rick Ross, who lives in Mt. Horeb and creates stunning work with oil paint and cold wax. The member artists featured in March are Nicholas and Kindred WazeeGale, who work with natural materials to create home goods and wearable accessories.

When Rick Ross reflects on his artistic journey, he keeps returning to one key word…evolution. Like many artists, he drew and painted as a child and as he reached adulthood, found little time for creative expression. The birth of his sons, and seeing the world anew through their eyes, refocused Rick and moved him to pick up his paint brush again. Nature is Rick’s subject matter, either more literally interpreted in landscapes, or more abstractly represented in the textures and depth found by combining oil and cold wax mediums. His abstract work is inspired by history, age and patina. Rick is a member of the Mt. Horeb Arts Association, Wisconsin Visual Artists, and the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople.