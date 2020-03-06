Pancake breakfasts to benefit Westby, Viroqua FFA chapters

Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup will be hosting its 17th annual breakfast/open house to benefit local FFA chapters. The Westby FFA will be cooking on Saturday, March 14, and the Viroqua FFA will do the same on Saturday, March 21. Both breakfasts run from 8 a.m. to noon and are held at the farm of Phil and Sarah Gudgeon, E8533 Cherry Grove Road, Viroqua. Adults are $7, ages 4-11 are $4, and 3 and under are free.
Sponsors for the event are Kickapoo Gold and Organic Valley. They are donating all organic food for the meal, including Organic Prairie sausage, Organic Valley milk, and OV eggs for the “special recipe” FFA pancakes. Proceeds collected will benefit the FFA organizations. There will be free wagons rides, sugarhouse tours and woods walks available.
People are curious about the maple syrup process. The Gudgeons say they get many questions like: “What kind of year are you expecting? Will it be a good maple season? How do you make the different flavors? When does it start?” They always reply, “It’s dependent on the weather.”
Last year, the Gudgeons' first boil was March 19 after a cold and snowy winter. This year, the sap started running in February. The Gudgeons expect to have several gallons of syrup made by now. Was it due to the milder winter? It’s a puzzle for sure, the Gudgeon's said. What we do know is that we need above freezing temperatures for the sap to run, but nights that are below freezing to “reset” the trees. Barometric pressure is another factor, and sometimes the sap runs on cloudy snowy days more than bright sunny days. In any case, the Gudgeons say they have never had a year where there was no sap flow. The warm 2012 was an eight-day season, but 2013 was a five-week season. The Gudgeons invite the public to see for themselves how the sap is collected and made it into sticky sweetness for pancakes.