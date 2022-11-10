Parents who lost child to fentanyl overdose form foundation in Vernon County

Local parents who lost their child to a fentanyl overdose have formed the Amara Rose Foundation, Inc., to address the area’s drug and fentanyl crisis

“Our mission is to save lives and families by educating, raising awareness and offering support to those who are struggling with addiction and mental illness,” Heidi Overson, president

Randall and Heidi Lee Overson lost their daughter, Amara (Mari) Rose, to an accidental fentanyl overdose on Jan. 7, 2022. She had struggled with addiction for many years. Although they miss her every day, they realized the best way to cope was to try to help others. The Amara Rose Foundation, Inc. was formed in June of 2022.

The foundation’s board of directors includes a number of area professionals who work with people struggling with addiction or mental illness on a daily basis, as well as two other local parents who lost their children to fentanyl overdoses. The board is passionate about the cause and determined to do their part in reducing the number of overdose deaths in the community.

At the time of this press release, La Crosse County has 28 confirmed drug overdose deaths so far this year, and Vernon County has three. The foundation’s goal is to reduce those numbers in the months and years ahead.

For more information, to donate or to leave a message for the foundation, visit amararosefoundation.org. People can also follow what the foundation is doing on Instagram and Facebook.