RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - As of Friday, April 28, Passages, Inc. emergency domestic violence shelter will close for an indefinite period of time. Like many sectors of the economy, Passages has struggled with staff retention over the past several months. As a result, Passages is unable to provide services to those in need of 24/7 emergency shelter. Staff have worked diligently the past four months to remain available to survivors; however, the pace at which staff have had to work is not sustainable for maintaining and providing its emergency shelter services to victims and survivors.

“Our plan moving forward is to focus on enhancing staff sustainability,” said Executive Director Shannon Roberts. “Passages will be looking at increasing wages to retain qualified staff and new, innovative recruitment options. Despite this change in our services, we are still available for court and medical advocacy, youth advocacy, sexual assault services advocacy, housing advocacy, and domestic violence service advocacy.”

The Passages business office (608-647-8775) will remain open and staffed with advocates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Survivors in need of shelter services can still call and an advocate will assist them with a safety plan and alternatives to the Passages’ emergency shelter.

“Passages remains committed to serving survivors within our communities,” said Roberts, “and we hope to fill staff vacancies in a timely manner to expedite the shelter reopening. We want our community to know we are still here for other critical services, and will do everything we can to reopen shelter services as soon as we can confidently provide those services that survivors need.”

Passages, Inc. (www.passagesrc.com) is a grassroots, private, non-profit organization operated by a local, volunteer Board of Directors dedicated to providing safety, protection, and support to those caught in the vicious cycles of domestic abuse and sexual assault.