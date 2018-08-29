Kickapoo Grazing Initiative and Great River Graziers are hosting a pasture walk in September featuring grazing on a berry-production farm near Wauzeka.

The Sept. 1 pasture walk at the Jade and Ethan Proksch farm near Genoa has been cancelled because of 8 inches of rain falling at the farm.

Wandy Peralta farm, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m., 48210 Lewig Lane, Wauzeka. Directions: From Steuben: Take Hwy. 131 south about 4 miles. Left on Hilldale Road for 1 mile. Take left on Lewig Lane. Follow to the end of the lane. Topic: Specialty Crops with Grazing: Currants, Aronia, and flowering plants. Guest speaker Harriet Behar, longtime organic farmer and member of the NOSB, will talk about the process of Organic Transition. This walk is still scheduled until further notice.

For other upcoming KGI events, go to www.kickapoograzinginitiative.com and click on the “Events” page or find KGI on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KickapooGrazingInitiative. Email Cynthia Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com to be added to the email list.

