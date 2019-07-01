Great River Graziers/Kickapoo Grazing Initiative pasture walks have been scheduled in Crawford County for July and August.
The July pasture walk is at the Christopher Baird Farm, 12241 State Hwy. 27, Ferryville (north of Fairview), Tuesday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. Baird, a dairy grazier, is finishing up an EQIP project installing cattle lanes and watering system for his dairy herd. NRCS staff will be available to discuss the EQIP application and installation processes. Directions from Seneca: Take Hwy. 27 North about 10 miles, go past County Road C intersection 3/4 mile and farm is on left. Fire No. 12241.
Cynthia Olmstead, KGI project director, is coordinating the schedule this year with Crawford NRCS Grazing agent Jacob Hawes, who will be available to talk about the EQIP funding process. Contact Olmstead with any questions at info@kickpaoograzinginitiative.com or 608-606-6022. Access http://www.kickapoograzinginitiative.com/events.html for a complete schedule and any updates/changes.
August pasture walks will be held Aug. 13 and 27.
The walk Tuesday, Aug. 13, takes place at Amy Fenn's property, 12041 Severson Road, Ferryville, at 10:30 a.m.
The topic is Year 3: Converting woods to silvopasture, designing a forage chain, and adding chickens for fly control. Directions from Seneca: Go north about 9 miles to County Road C. Turn left for 1 mile to Severson Road on right. Go right 1.1 miles to Fire No. 12041.
The walk Tuesday, Aug. 27, will be held at the Eric Hammell property, 18612 Halls Branch Road, Gays Mills, at 10:30 a.m. The topic is challenges and successes in using brush management techniques in pastures to improve forage quality and accessibility for cattle. Directions from Mt. Sterling: Go east on State Hwy. 171 about a half mile to North Halls Branch on right. Turn right and go south 1.25 miles to farm on the left (east) side.
Great River Graziers has been conducting pasture walks for the past twenty-six years in Crawford County WI area. Kickapoo Grazing Initiative is a public/private partnership in its 7th year providing rotational grazing outreach and technical assistance to farmers and landowners in the Kickapoo River Valley. If you are interested in being added to the KGI eNews list, please contact KGI Project Director Cynthia Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com.
