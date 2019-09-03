Great River Graziers/Kickapoo Grazing Initiative pasture walks have been set for September
The pasture walks are as follows:
Saturday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m., the Jade and Ethan Proksch farm, S3830 Newton Road Genoa. Directions: From Genoa (Vernon County): East on Hwy. 56 about 5 miles. Bear left on Newton Road 2.8 miles to farm. Fire No. S3830. Topic: Rotational Grazing with Goats: A primer for those interested in working with goats and/or mixed species. Flood recovery since last fall.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., the Mike Lind farm, 47664 Aspen Road Soldiers Grove, (this is co-sponsored by the Savanna Institute, Keefe Keeley). Directions: From Soldiers Grove: Take County Road C to Norwegian Hollow Road Go right about 2 miles to Aspen Road on left. Go left and look for farm on the right. Fire No. 47644. Topic: Mike Lind will discuss silvopasture management (progress since last pasture walk in 2017) and also soil improvement/fertility issues.
Great River Graziers has been conducting pasture walks for the past 26 years in the Crawford County area. Kickapoo Grazing Initiative is a public/private partnership in its seventh year providing rotational grazing outreach and technical assistance to farmers and landowners in the Kickapoo River Valley. If you are interested in being added to the KGI eNews list, contact KGI Project Director Cynthia Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com.
