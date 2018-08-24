Both my parents were high school teachers. Dad taught shop and agriculture and Mother was the home economics teacher. When summer vacation began, my parents were packing suitcases, to head south to my grandparents farm where Dad would be paid for helping on the family farm.
Sunday was vacation day for the farm family. Once the cows were milked, and the fishing tackle packed in the car, we headed to a river to fish and eat Grandmother’s good lunch.
I learned early about giving the fish time to decide on whether your bait was a good one for them. My, grandfather, Chris, taught me not to keep moving my bait trying to find a willing fish. He used a cane pole about 20 feet long. When he saw an opening in the weeds, about 20 feet off the shore, that was a good place to fish. He put his pole down and then went back in the weeds and returned with a branch that had a V on the top. He pushed it down at the edge of the water and laid his pole in the V. “There” he said, “I’m not going to move my pole until my cork goes down.” And, sure enough in ten minutes his cork went down and he caught a nice big bluegill. Grandpa Chris was the first one to teach me the patience about fishing. He said, “Find a good spot to fish, like a hole between the weeds, and don’t fritter with your pole. Leave it still and let the fish find your bait.”
Today, I have fished with a lot of fly fisherman and spin fisherman. And usually you will find the fly fisherman to be more patient than the spin fisherman. The spin fisherman only uses a few casts in a hole and then moves on.
One day I was driving along the West Fork of the Kickapoo and noticed a fly fisherman at the beginning of the pool. I drove passed him and parked my pickup, and walked down stream to fish back to the vehicle. In two hours I was back at the pickup and put my tackle away. I noticed the same fly fisherman was still at the big pool. I stopped the pickup and watched him cast his dry fly. Then it dawned on me. He saw what he thought was the mouth of the trout come up to the surface. And, he was still using dry flies – trying to figure it out. I believed he had mistaken the mouth of the fish, instead it was the tail of the fish, as it turned to go back down and catch a nymph that was rising to the surface.
Al McClain was an outstanding angling editor of Field and Stream Magazine, and he wrote some excellent trout books. In his book titled, “The Practical Fly Fisherman,” In a chapter titled, “Fishing the Nymph,” he wrote, “It’s safe to assume that most days were spent changing fly patterns even when feeding trout were in evidence, and not too much thought was given to the method itself. In the year of my first fly rod, I remember fishing a small Adirondack pond, casting to one rising trout after another. At each splash I laid the fly down gently, floating the feathers through a hundred widening rings without so much as a touch from the trout. The six or eight dry fly patterns I owned at that time were used over and over again, and by nightfall my creel was still empty. Back at the boat landing, the liveryman showed me a great basket of fat brook trout that he had caught that same afternoon. My ‘splashes’ which I thought were made by the feeding end of a trout, had been made by their tails as they gobbled a vast hatch of nymphs rising from the weeds.”
Patience is good in fishing, but reading great books can be helpful.
Let me tell you about the best fly fisherman I fished trout with. He was the late Dr. Robert Hunt, a retired research biologist, with the Wisconsin DNR. He is noted for his research study on Lawrence Creek and on Timber Coulee Creek. He was using a Prince Nymph that he tied. He said, “It’s a little different that the rest of them, I cut the white wings back a little.” Then he gave me his Prince Nymph.
Robert Hunt was so efficient with the fly that I had to move a bit faster following him on the stream. And, he used one back cast and his fly was right where he thought the trout was holding. In an hour of fishing on Tainter Creek he caught and released five trout. I complemented him on his excellent fishing and he said, “You can’t catch trout when your fly is out of the water.”
A lot of fly fishermen I fish with have to use a back cast three or four times and their fly is out of the water too much. When you are fishing upstream, move with caution in the water, and then make one back cast and land your fly where the trout can see it.
Spin fisherman often fish too fast. And, their wading in the stream is causing a problem. They are scaring the fish before they cast. I have read where trout can hear you coming if you are on the bank 50 feet from the stream. So if I know I’m fishing a good pool where there is a big trout I will walk 60 feet around the pool and then enter the water. The best time to do that is in the spring when the weeds are low.
Be patient trout angler and enjoy the stream as you are wading with caution. I have caught five times more trout when I am in the stream instead of casting from the bank.
