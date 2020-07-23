Patrick Olbert to lead Viroqua Elementary, Viroqua Area Montessori schools

When Viroqua Elementary and Viroqua Area Montessori school students start the 2020-21 school year, they’ll see a new principal in the hallways – Patrick Olbert.
Olbert, 51, was hired in March by the Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education to fill the position beginning July 1. Olbert filled the position held by Tom Whitford, who served VAS during the 2019-20 school year as the interim elementary principal.
Olbert is a Sparta native who earned his Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and a master’s in educational leadership from Viterbo University. He began his education career as an elementary teacher at Southside Elementary School in Sparta. Olbert taught students in second grade, third grade, and in a multi-age classroom as well. He also coached baseball at Sparta High School and for the Sparta American Legion.
In 2012, Olbert was promoted to Maplewood Elementary and Lakeview Montessori schools in Sparta to be the principal of both schools.
Olbert said his initial goals are to get to know the staff and build those relationships, and to get acquainted with the culture and climate of the building and its educational practices.
“In our business there is continuous improvement,” Olbert said. “It’s part of the journey with education and other parts of life to constantly improve.”
Olbert said he’s looking forward to getting to know the staff, getting to know the good things that are happening in the elementary school building and taking ideas from staff. “We want to look at how can we be better today and what we can do to be better tomorrow.”
The new principal said the elementary and Montessori schools are both important parts of Viroqua. “It’s nice to have choices for education.” He added that the high school charters also provide a choice. “For a small town to have choices rather than one size fits all (is great).”
He said there are a lot of unknowns with the coronavirus pandemic, and even though half of the administrative team is new this coming school year, they are working as a team to prepare a plan to open school. Olbert said the biggest goal is to make school as safe as possible for students, their families and staff.
“I’m excited for the challenge and ready for the journey,” Olbert said. “We all get into a routine and need to step out of our comfort zone. Being in a new community and school district is exciting...”
Olbert and his wife, Monica, who teaches art in Sparta, have two children – Celia, 14, and Roman, 11. For now, the Olberts plan to stay in Sparta. He said for 14 years he lived next door to the school and walked to work, and later on the drive across town was short. “I had it good for 14 years; so far (the commute) is nice.”
Olbert and his wife like to travel, and they are both art and music fans. “We drag them (the children) to everything,” he said with a laugh. Since travel isn’t possible during the pandemic, Olbert said he asked his children if they missed visiting museums and they said yes.
Olbert said he is “one of those crazy runners” and tries to do relays and marathons to go beyond his comfort zone.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
