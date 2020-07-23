Patrick Olbert to lead Viroqua Elementary, Viroqua Area Montessori schools

When Viroqua Elementary and Viroqua Area Montessori school students start the 2020-21 school year, they’ll see a new principal in the hallways – Patrick Olbert.

Olbert, 51, was hired in March by the Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education to fill the position beginning July 1. Olbert filled the position held by Tom Whitford, who served VAS during the 2019-20 school year as the interim elementary principal.

Olbert is a Sparta native who earned his Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and a master’s in educational leadership from Viterbo University. He began his education career as an elementary teacher at Southside Elementary School in Sparta. Olbert taught students in second grade, third grade, and in a multi-age classroom as well. He also coached baseball at Sparta High School and for the Sparta American Legion.

In 2012, Olbert was promoted to Maplewood Elementary and Lakeview Montessori schools in Sparta to be the principal of both schools.

Olbert said his initial goals are to get to know the staff and build those relationships, and to get acquainted with the culture and climate of the building and its educational practices.

“In our business there is continuous improvement,” Olbert said. “It’s part of the journey with education and other parts of life to constantly improve.”

Olbert said he’s looking forward to getting to know the staff, getting to know the good things that are happening in the elementary school building and taking ideas from staff. “We want to look at how can we be better today and what we can do to be better tomorrow.”