Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of the competition was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest. Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level. department (state) winners receive a portion of $55,000 in national awards. National winners will receive at least $500. The first-place national award is currently $5,000. Coon Creek Post 10532 also sponsored a contest.

The first-place winner in the Westby post competition was Cecelia Lyons, the daughter of Trevor and Tara Lyons of Westby. She received a certificate and $25 prize money.

My Pledge to Our Veterans

Research states 11%-23% of veterans suffer from PTSD(1) and only 50% seek treatment.(2) PTSD is a serious mental health issue. Treatment options are available to all, but those who deter from treatment may develop serious, negative consequences. Treatment, however, can lead to positive outcomes. Veterans with PTSD deserve adequate treatment because addressing health issues is important for their mental and physical health.

PTSD (Post traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health disorder that develops after witnessing or experiencing a traumatic event.(3) Effects of PTSD create difficult problems for victims such as lack of recognition of PTSD in the victims themselves, depression, and disconnection.(4) PTSD, like any other mental health disorder, causes problems that can make life more difficult for the sufferers. In addition to understanding post traumatic stress disorder, recovery options can help veterans feel more normal.

Many recovery options are open to all yearning for aid. Some of these options consist of health assessments, medicine, psychotherapy, family therapy, and group therapy.(5) There are many sessions and counseling options available to veterans wanting help with their disorder. Recovery undoubtedly is a vital piece of their mental health, so veterans that don’t receive treatment can experience negative outcomes.

Not receiving treatment can result in a regrettable lifestyle for veterans. These unsatisfactory habits include lack in work abilities, poor activity, and distant or disconnected relationships with loved ones.(6) Neglecting treatment can lead to negative issues regarding social activity and physical activity. Alternatively, veterans who make an effort to seek help can reach positive results.

Veterans wanting support with their disorder can achieve positive conclusions through recovery. Over 600 PTSD survivors say they have seen positive reactions to treatment. The people who reported said change occurred in 5 areas including restored gratitude towards life and different capabilities for themselves; more strength, healthy relationships, spiritual satisfactions.(7) PTSD treatment is proven to help heal mental and physical wounds veterans may have.

Awareness of PTSD, including causes and treatment options, is vital to keeping our promise to our veterans. This allows more open opportunities for treatment and recovery. We as a nation owe a debt to our veterans that we ensure accessible options for our veterans’ mental and physical health and well being.

***

1 Julia, Nina. 2022. “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Statistics: 2022 Update.” CFAH. May 31, 2022. https://cfah.org/ptsd-statistics/.

2 Help For Our Heroes. 2019. “Veterans Mental Health Treatment Program.” Help For Our Heroes. April 2, 2019. https://helpforourheroes.com/veteran-mental-health-7-facts-and-stats/.

3 “PTSD: National Center for PTSD.” n.d. Ptsd.va.gov. Accessed October 13, 2022. https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/what/ptsd_basics.asp.

4 National Veterans Foundation. 2015. “The Far-Reaching Effects of PTSD in Veterans.” National Veterans Foundation. December 18, 2015. https://nvf.org/effects-of-ptsd-in-veterans/.

5 “PTSD: National Center for PTSD.” n.d. Ptsd.va.gov. Accessed October 13, 2022. https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/what/ptsd_basics.asp.

6 “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).” n.d. Gov.au. Accessed October 13, 2022. https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/conditionsandtreatments/post-traumatic-stress-disorder-ptsd.

7 N.d. Nytimes.com. Accessed October 13, 2022. https://www.nytimes.com/2012/03/25/magazine/post-traumatic-stresss-surprisingly-positive-flip-side.htm.