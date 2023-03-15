Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of the competition was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest. Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level. Department (state) winners receive a portion of $55,000 in national awards. National winners will receive at least $500. The first-place national award is currently $5,000. Coon Creek Post 10532 also sponsored a contest.

The third-place winner in the Westby post competition was Elsa Swiggum, the daughter of Amy and Erik Swiggum of Westby. She received a certificate and $15 prize money.

My Pledge to Our Veterans

Veterans have lost so much for our country in the name of freedom. Some have lost family and friends while others have lost their lives. Because of this, veterans deserve support and respect from American citizens because they have risked so much for us.

Veterans have risked their lives for the freedom of the country that our flag represents. When you stand for the flag you are showing your respect for those who have served and lost their lives. Veteran Affairs Dr. James B. Peak says, “The military salute is a unique gesture of respect that marks those who have served in our nation’s armed forces.(1)” This shows that the honor of our nation’s flag can be used in all events that include our flag. To veterans when you stand for the flag it is a sign of showing your respect for them or those who have fallen in battle for the freedom of our country.

Another way to respect and support our Veterans is to stand for the National anthem. It is most respectful to stand straight and pay attention to our country’s symbol of American freedom and unity(2). When we stand for the National anthem we are showing people we are grateful and unified.Veterans see it as support when we stand at our tallest point for those who have risked their lives as a thank you.

It is very important that we help support the people who have kept our country free. One way we can support the veterans is to donate to organizations that fund them. By donating we are providing better resources making them feel comfortable asking for psychological and physical help(3). When someone has fought in a war they might suffer from an injury whether it be mental or physical, they deserve the most help they can get because they have done so much for us.

No doubt that Veterans deserve our support because they have served our country and made it the place we love. They deserve respect. We need to show them we are thankful. But what can you do? In order to show you respect and are thankful for our veterans you can donate to the organizations, stand for the national anthem, and stand for our flag with your hand over your heart.

***

(1) “How do we support America’s Veterans?”, United States Census Bureau,va.gov, November 10th 2021, https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2021/11/how-do-we-support-americas-veterans.html

(2) “Why do we stand for the national anthem?” Allegiance flag supply, showallegence.com, September 25th 2022, https://www.showallegiance.com/blogs/news/why-do-we-stand-for-the-national-anthem

(3) Camden Chronicle, “Why you should donate to a Veterans charity.” The Camden Chronicle, November 22nd 2021, https://thecamdenchronicle.com/why-you-should-donate-to-a-veterans-charity/