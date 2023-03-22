Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of the competition was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest. Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level. Department (state) winners receive a portion of $55,000 in national awards. National winners will receive at least $500. The first-place national award is currently $5,000. Coon Creek Post 10532 also sponsored a contest.

The fourth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Kathryn Mayer, the daughter of Amanda and Garin Mayer of Westby. She received a certificate and $10 prize money.

My Pledge to Our Veterans

Have you ever heard what happens to Veterans when they return home? Many experience attitude changes in their homes, and from loved ones. Many Veterans also experience a problem of not being able to find a job. Veterans should have help finding jobs after they serve their country because they need a sense of belonging and comfort.

Veterans need a job when they come back from serving. According to a general in the U.S. army, only 25% of Veterans have a job waiting for them when they come home.(1) And 53%, or roughly 1 in 2 veterans are unemployed for at least four months or longer after returning home. That can have a really big impact on sources of income, especially if they are living alone. Some things we can do to help would be donating to sites that help with that, such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. While Veterans are having a hard time finding occupations, they are also struggling with fitting in.

Veterans need help fitting in. Returning home is a long phase where you are trying to adjust to having your life back.(2) Many veterans also say that when loved ones get used to being independent without them, it can make the veterans returning home feel unwanted or unneeded.(3) Some websites, such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Soldiers Angels are helping Veterans get used to the transition. And even with a common thing, such as PTSD, that many veterans have, are ignored in our society when returning home. We should welcome everyone back into our community, whether they have a disability or mental health problems.

Because of all of that, Veterans are struggling to feel like they belong here. Whether it’s in their home, community or even in their job, they should always have the feeling that they are appreciated for what they did for us. And even though some Veterans are having a hard time finding jobs, a lot of job owners say that they prefer veterans for their worth ethic and loyalty.(4) It’s the little things that we can do to make a big impact on someone else’s life. That is why Veterans should feel welcomed and have job opportunities.

***

(1) “Veterans struggle to find work after military: “We still want to give the best of ourselves,” CBS news, .com, February 24, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/veterans-jobs-american-corporate-partners/#:~:text=Shultz%2C%20a%20two%2Dstar%20general,to%20the%20Pew%20Research%20Center.

(2) “Returning home: What it’s like for U.S. veterans,” Volunteers of America, October 19, https://www.voaohin.org/news_and_events/returning-home-what-it-s-like-for-u-s-veterans

(3) “Returning home: What it’s like for U.S. veterans,”.org, October 19, https://www.voaohin.org/news_and_events/returning-home-what-it-s-like-for-u-s-veterans

(4) “Why small businesses should hire Veterans,” .com, October 31, https://www.uschamber.com/co/run/human-resources/why-small-businesses-should-hire-veterans