Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of the competition was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest. Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level. Department (state) winners receive a portion of $55,000 in national awards. National winners will receive at least $500. The first-place national award is currently $5,000. Coon Creek Post 10532 also sponsored a contest.

The fifth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Molly Hamilton, the daughter of John and Heidi Hamilton of Westby. She received a certificate and $5 prize money.

My Pledge to Our Veterans

Barack Obama once said that, ”It’s about how we treat our veterans every single day of the year. It’s about making sure they have the care they need and the benefits that they’ve earned when they come home.” Military service members coming back from deployment struggle with different illnesses and the care they need is not always available. Veterans deserve better benefits because many of them do face problems that affect their health and cannot always receive help for it.

Many veterans after coming home suffer from challenges with mental health. When coming home from deployment around 15% of military members reported having PTSD or depression.(1) This percentage shows you just how many veterans struggle with problems. Veterans mental health is greatly affected when suffering from these conditions like PTSD and depression. When a veteran has PTSD they struggle with previous trauma and often have flashbacks. To help manage these symptoms it is necessary to either get counseling or therapy. Such problems require sufficient care to ensure veterans are healthy back home.

Yet not all veterans have the access to the mental health care they need. 3 in 4 veterans have PTSD and almost 35% of veterans suffering from PTSD could not get the access to counseling for their problems.(2) The fact that so many veterans struggle with these mental illnesses and cannot receive care shows exactly why they need better benefits. Veterans need better benefits because they cannot get the counseling and care necessary to them.

You can help veterans get the benefits they deserve by donating to organizations/programs that help them get access to care and counseling. The Wounded Warriors Project supports veterans that served in the military recently with mental/physical injuries and different illnesses.(3) By donating to this organization you are helping to contribute to better benefits. After everything veterans do to fight for a safe country, we need to at the very least help them receive good counseling and therapy.

Overall the many veterans that cannot find ways to get help deserve the ability to get that help. Mental and physical disabilities affect a lot of veterans and require counseling and therapy. When a veteran cannot get the access to care that they need it is your job to fight for them. A pledge to our veterans is to donate to organizations like the WWP.

