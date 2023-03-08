Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of the competition was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest. Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level. Department (state) winners receive a portion of $55,000 in national awards. National winners will receive at least $500. The first-place national award is currently $5,000. Coon Creek Post 10532 also sponsored a contest.

The second-place winner in the Westby post competition was Ronan Radke, the son of Rose and Bret Radke of Westby. He received a certificate and $20 prize money.

My Pledge to Our Veterans

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic, for which it stands, one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” This is the famous pledge of the United States, that our veterans respect. An important pledge to our veterans would be respecting the flag, understanding the impacts on veterans’ children, and the reason veterans deserve our respect.

Veterans believe that the flag stands for liberty, justice and freedom. The flag of the United States represents every part of America. This is why it is important to our veterans.(1) We should show great respect to the flag because it represents our veterans.

Showing respect to our veterans’ children is a good way to thank our veterans and their families. We should show respect to our veterans’ families because veterans’ children are affected by their parents’ service in the military.(2) When the veteran is reunited with his or her family, the family goes through a tough time comforting the veteran when a flashback occurs.

Veterans deserve our respect. About 7 percent of the adult population are veterans. They all risked their lives for our country.(3) We should show respect to every one of them. They have fought, and risked their lives to protect and serve our country.

Showing respect to our veterans by standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and taking good care of the flag is important, because it makes the veterans feel valuable. Showing respect to our veterans is a good way to make them feel appreciated. Understanding the impact the veterans’ children go through when their mom or dad are in the military is also a key way to show respect. Next time you hear the Pledge think of the veterans who have given their lives for our country. Next time you see a veteran, go out of your way to thank a veteran for what he, or she has done for our country. Respecting our veterans is a way that we can make a difference.

***

