Patriots' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Airiel Hamilton

Is that the only time we showed this? In fact it is not. Another time we showed patriotism by working through our differences, was during 9/11. Of course we all know that this was a catastrophic event that occurred in the U.S. We suffered a lot of human losses that day. We also had a lot of building destruction and a lot of struggles recovering. But, a lot of the countries that we did not get along with, were there to support us. They came no matter our differences and helped us get through a really rough time. This was patriotism because our country and other countries forgot about our differences and disagreements, they got together and worked to get our country back to calmness.