Patriots' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Airiel Hamilton

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What is patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all students in grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.
Airiel Hamilton, a student at Westby Area Middle School, was awarded $5 for winning fifth place. She is the daughter of Carl and Jennifer Hamilton of Westby.
What is patriotism to me?Patriotism is the feeling that you get when you look at an old red wood tree and fully grasp the fact that it has stood for hundreds of years through several rough conditions, and has not fallen. Our beautiful country is that strong tree. We have continued to stand no matter the challenges. To me, patriotism is about the challenges we have overcome by working through our differences.
But when and how has our country actually done this? Well during World War II, the United States had to work with other countries we didn’t get along with. The Soviet Union was one country that we didn’t trust but for the safety of others we became allies to help win the war. According to slate.com Gabriel Manigault was quoted saying, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Patriotism is shown here by seeing how much the two governments were thinking about our safety, and the safety of others by putting their differences aside and creating a union.
Is that the only time we showed this? In fact it is not. Another time we showed patriotism by working through our differences, was during 9/11. Of course we all know that this was a catastrophic event that occurred in the U.S. We suffered a lot of human losses that day. We also had a lot of building destruction and a lot of struggles recovering. But, a lot of the countries that we did not get along with, were there to support us. They came no matter our differences and helped us get through a really rough time. This was patriotism because our country and other countries forgot about our differences and disagreements, they got together and worked to get our country back to calmness.
So, our country has faced several rough times where we had to make challenging decisions. But take a minute to close your eyes. Can’t you see how far our country has come? We wouldn’t have been able to make it this far if we hadn’t worked through our differences in our country, and with other countries, and worked to make our country a better, safer place. Look at the challenges our country has overcome by working through our differences. All of that history that has made our country, fulfill the feeling of what patriotism means to me. What does patriotism mean to you?