Patriots' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Brynn Thunstedt

Even though supporting your country is a big part of patriotism, I think that helping your country with any problems is a much larger part. Around 150 years ago, a german immigrant, who later became a civil war Union General by the name of Carl Schurz, once said,” my country, right or wrong; if right, be kept right; and if wrong, be set right.” This quote gives a clear point to saying, that if there is a problem in this country, we fix it. This quote is also connected to our country now because of all the protests to stop racism and the inequality in this country. All these things need to be set right.