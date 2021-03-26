Patriots' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Courtney Johnson

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What is patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all students in grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.
Courtney Johnson, an eighth-grader at Westby Area Middle School, won third and a prize of $15. Courtney is the daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson of Westby.
What is patriotism to me?The quote “Patriotism is loyalty to country always. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it,” by Mark Twain would hit many Americans right in the heart. It captures the feeling of loving your country but not being completely devoted to your government. While considering that quote, I realize that patriotism can mean very different things to everyone. To me, patriotism is embracing your country’s pros and cons and supporting it no matter what happens or has happened in the past.
People living in this country must see the good in their homeland. Embracing your country’s strengths is extremely important to the success of the country itself. Many politicians may agree that our diverse population is among the strongest groups of people in the world. The United States is home to every race that has ever walked this Earth. Our diverse population is part of the reason why our country is so strong overall. People of any race can live their best life and make a difference for our country, which is a huge sign of success.
Although it’s important to see the positive aspects of America, it’s also essential that we recognize the flaws as well. There are many things that contribute to the negativity here. Right now, the United States is as divided as it has ever been. With the coronavirus pandemic, the wildfires, the racial riots, and the presidential election, people cannot seem to get along and stick by each other’s sides. Noticing flaws such as these and accepting them is crucial to the way we show patriotism. It shows that we love America through thick and thin.
Respecting your country’s past is another very important part of patriotism. The United States has been a country since 1776, which is approximately 244 years. Since then, our country has been through so much. We’ve been through events such as the Civil War, countless protests for racial and women’s rights, economic hardships like the Great Depression, and so much more. Holding your country’s past tight to your heart can grow the amount of patriotism you have. It helps you can see what it’s been through. Like previously stated, I believe that patriotism is embracing your country’s pros and cons and supporting it no matter what happens or has happened previously.
Accepting your country is so important, even if you don’t feel strongly about it. It’s still your homeland, respect it!