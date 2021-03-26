Patriots' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Courtney Johnson

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What is patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all students in grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students.

This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.

Courtney Johnson, an eighth-grader at Westby Area Middle School, won third and a prize of $15. Courtney is the daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson of Westby.

What is patriotism to me?The quote “Patriotism is loyalty to country always. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it,” by Mark Twain would hit many Americans right in the heart. It captures the feeling of loving your country but not being completely devoted to your government. While considering that quote, I realize that patriotism can mean very different things to everyone. To me, patriotism is embracing your country’s pros and cons and supporting it no matter what happens or has happened in the past.