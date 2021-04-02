Patriots' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Devin Nedland

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What is patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all students in grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.
Fourth place was won by Devin Nedland, an eighth-grader at Westby Area Middle School and son of Brent and Chelsey Nedland of Westby. Devin received $10.
What is patriotism
to me?‘You cannot separate peace and freedom. Because no one can be at peace unless there is freedom.” Those inspiring words said by Malcom X is a great definition as to what patriotism means to me and to others. There are many different opinions as to what patriotism means to people in this country. That is why we ask the question, “Why should we want to like America and live in America?” So to me patriotism is to love and support your country no matter what.
To begin, the answer to that question is that even though there’s injustice and covid in our country, we still need to support the country to get through the tough times and make the country a great place to live. No matter what race or culture you are we need to support the country. And as I learned, in order to solve the problem, we must identify the problem. Personally, I love America and I’m fascinated by our history. As for others, that might not be the case.
Next, the reason why we need to teach others about patriotism is so that citizens are not so divided and the country will be reunited. Going back to the Civil War when Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves for equality in our country. Plus, the Declaration of Independence states “All men are created equal.” These famous times in our country describe how we should have equality and justice. But yet we still don’t. I believe that we can have equality, but first we must identify the problem, and that problem is uniting as a country. We might have different beliefs, but we can’t keep fighting like this.
Finally, patriotism has led me to believe that we must show devotion to the country by coming together and uniting because it is even in the name of our country! Instead of looking at all the negative things, how about we look at all the positive things that we have to admire and realize in our country. Now, instead of me naming things about America that we can love, take a minute yourself to think about all the great things you have to love about the country.
In conclusion to this essay, I hope you have understood what patriotism means to me and thought about what it means to you. If we all unite I know we can do it.