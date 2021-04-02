Patriots' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Devin Nedland

Next, the reason why we need to teach others about patriotism is so that citizens are not so divided and the country will be reunited. Going back to the Civil War when Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves for equality in our country. Plus, the Declaration of Independence states “All men are created equal.” These famous times in our country describe how we should have equality and justice. But yet we still don’t. I believe that we can have equality, but first we must identify the problem, and that problem is uniting as a country. We might have different beliefs, but we can’t keep fighting like this.

Finally, patriotism has led me to believe that we must show devotion to the country by coming together and uniting because it is even in the name of our country! Instead of looking at all the negative things, how about we look at all the positive things that we have to admire and realize in our country. Now, instead of me naming things about America that we can love, take a minute yourself to think about all the great things you have to love about the country.

In conclusion to this essay, I hope you have understood what patriotism means to me and thought about what it means to you. If we all unite I know we can do it.

