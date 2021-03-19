Patroits' Pen: What is patriotism to me? by Brynn Thunstedt

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What is patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all students in grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, in which the first place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.
Brynn Thunstedt of Westby won second and received $20. Brynn, an eighth-grader, is the daughter of Eric and Stephanie Thunstedt.
What is patriotism to me?
According to the dictionary, patriotism means,”devotion to and vigorous or strong support to one’s country.” But, to me, patriotism means supporting the country you live in, even in tough times, helping your country with any problems it has, and by not just watching things unfold, but by being involved and taking action.
To start off, supporting your country, even at low points, is a big part of being a patriot. Mark Twain, an American writer and novelist, once said,“ Patriotism means supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” In this quote, Mark Twain is saying that we should support our country and the people, but when the government does something wrong, it does not deserve our support, but deserves our help. How do we help ‘our government’ and still show patriotism for our country?
Even though supporting your country is a big part of patriotism, I think that helping your country with any problems is a much larger part. Around 150 years ago, a german immigrant, who later became a civil war Union General by the name of Carl Schurz, once said,” my country, right or wrong; if right, be kept right; and if wrong, be set right.” This quote gives a clear point to saying, that if there is a problem in this country, we fix it. This quote is also connected to our country now because of all the protests to stop racism and the inequality in this country. All these things need to be set right.
Another way to show patriotism is by taking action. One way to show action is by joining the armed forces. However, serving in the armed forces isn’t the only way to take action, but you can also volunteer in your community and vote. One more important way to be involved is by going to Veteran’s Day programs and Memorial Day services to honor and remember the ones who fought for our country.
To summarize, patriotism is to support one’s country, the help a person could give to their country, and by being involved and taking action. Now would be a great time to help your country, and to show a lot of patriotism.