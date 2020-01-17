Paul Nickelotti, Kelsey Shaner named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month

Paul Nickelotti and Kelsey Shaner have been named the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for December.
Nickelotti’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include Youth Teaching Youth chemistry, anatomy and physiology, AP U.S. history, Calculus II, video production, Youth Teaching Youth AP calculus, home and auto, and English IV.
He participates in football and is a team captain in wrestling. In addition, he is a member of the school’s FFA chapter. Last summer he attended Badger Boys State at Ripon College, where participants learned about the inner workings of local and state government.
Nickelotti’s community activities include helping with coaching sixth-grade flag football, helping with the youth wrestling tournament and showing pigs at the Vernon County Fair.
His hobbies are hanging out with friends, playing board games and traveling.
Nickelotti plans on attending college with a major in mathematics. After college, he plans on either teaching or furthering his degree by attending grad school.
He is the son of Steve Nickelotti.
Shaner started her senior year by taking the CNA program and introduction to sociology at Western Technical College in La Crosse. Some of the classes she is taking at Viroqua High School this year are English IV, Youth Teaching Youth personal finance, ag processing and 2-D art/design.
Her school activities include serving as the Class of 2020 vice president and assistant captain of the high school cooperative girls hockey team.
When Shaner is able, she enjoys helping with the learn to skate program at the Viroqua Community Arena.
In her spare time, Shaner enjoys listening to music, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.
After-high school plans include attending Western Technical College for a degree in respiratory therapy.
She is the daughter of Shawn Shaner and Lisa Shaner.