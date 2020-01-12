Pesticide Applicator Training classes set in Viroqua

The required Pesticide Applicator Training for pesticide applicators will be held in Viroqua and taught by Ashley Olson, Vernon County Agriculture Educator.
Participation in a training session and the successful completion of the test satisfies the requirements for certification or re-certification of private applicators. Pesticide applicator training and certification allows farmers to use pesticides classified as restricted use.
The location and dates of the training sessions are: Viroqua on Feb. 7 and March 6. All sessions will run 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Maximum attendance size for each session is 30.
Pre-registration is required. To register and receive the required book for either session, applicators need to stop in prior to the day of training at an Extension Office. The Vernon County Extension Office is located in the Erlandson Office Building, second floor, just north of Viroqua, on County BB (Fairlane Drive).
The registration fee is $30 per private applicator. The certification is valid for five years. For details, contact the Extension Office at 637-5276.