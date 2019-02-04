The required pesticide applicator training for pesticide applicators will be held in Viroqua.

The training will be taught by Ashley Olson, Vernon County agriculture educator. Participation in a training session and the successful completion of the test satisfies the requirements for certification or re-certification of private applicators. Pesticide applicator training and certification allows farmers to use pesticides classified as restricted use.

The training sessions will be held Feb. 22 and March 8. All sessions will run 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be limited to 50 people per session.

Pre-registration is required. To register and receive the required book for either session, stop in prior to the day of training at a UW-Extension Office. The Vernon County UW-Extension Office is located in the Erlandson Office Building, just north of Viroqua, on County BB (Fairlane Drive).

The registration fee is $30, and the certification is valid for five years. For more information, contact the UW-Extension office at 637-5276.

