Philip Welch announces candidacy for Vernon County Sheriff

Coon Valley’s police chief, Philip Welch, has announced he is an independent candidate for the Office of Sheriff in Vernon County.

“I’m a servant leader with the character and work ethic necessary for this Office in our current culture,” Welch said in a press release. “I have served the people of Vernon County wholeheartedly in various capacities since 2008, and as Sheriff I will continue to do so with diligence, fortitude, and humility.”

Welch began his criminal justice career in Anoka County, Minnesota, at the Juvenile Detention Center and then at the adult work release jail facility. After he returned to his home state of Wisconsin, he started working for the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a Jail Officer for three years.

“I then worked in the patrol division for four years, being specially trained as a civil process deputy and humane officer,” Welch said. “In 2015, I was appointed Chief of Police in the Village of Ontario in Vernon County. I served there three years before moving to the Coon Valley Police Department in 2018, where I am currently serving as the Police Chief. I have maintained employment as a part-time patrol deputy with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office throughout this time.”

“As Sheriff, I will focus not only on responding to criminal behavior, but also working to prevent it through education and proactive community engagement,” Welch said. “I see a need to battle drug trends in more comprehensive ways, since drug use drives so much other crime, and I support increasing inter-agency collaboration. I would like to utilize technology more in solving and preventing crime. I support law enforcement connection with our schools, both for protection and for proactive positive relationships. The jail is a place where positive programming could help in rehabilitation efforts. I believe strongly in a leadership style of personally connecting with and supporting employees in individual and corporate growth, knowing the culture in which we work is very important to our service to the community.

“Assets I would bring to the Office of Sheriff include: a diligent, thorough work ethic; strong communication skills; Christian character and morals that reflect the basis on which our nation was founded; a proven track record of standing on essential positions in the face of opposition; an emphasis on protecting the Constitution and promoting civic engagement; and the experience of over seven years at the helm of two law enforcement agencies.

“I enjoy my profession in this rural, southwest Wisconsin region, and I am excited about the prospect of serving the citizens of our area in a greater capacity. I look forward to your vote at the Nov. 8 election.”

Welch is the fourth person to announce their candidacy to replace Vernon County Sheriff John Spears who is retiring. The other candidates are Roy Torgerson, Janice Turben and Scott Bjerkos.

