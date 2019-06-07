Vernon County boasts many beautiful, picturesque and diverse locations in addition to numerous exciting events and gatherings. With a new county website www.vernoncounty.org currently being developed, website project manager Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County's economic development coordinator, is leading a call for photos to be showcased on the new county website.
“Vernon County has so much beauty and character and what better way to highlight that to our residents and visitors than through our new county website,” Dollhausen said.
The deadline to submit photos for consideration is June 28.
The website will “Go Live” in the fall of 2019.
High quality, horizontal pictures preferred. Online entries only.
Who may submit:
Any photographer over 18 years old.
If you are under the age of 18, then your parent or legal guardian must enter on your behalf.
All photos must be taken in Vernon County, Wisconsin
If you submit a photo with a person as a subject, please get models permission. If they are under 18, please get their parent or guardians permission to use photo.
How to submit your photo:
Visit www.vernoncounty.org and complete the online photo release form.
Email your high-quality photo/s and your signed release form to: Christina Dollhausen christina.dollhausen@vernoncounty.org.
Any questions, Dollhausen at 608-606-6552
