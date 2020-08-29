Photographer Gary Galger at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua

During the month of September, VIVA Gallery will feature the work of Gary Galger, a Viroqua photographer. VIVA’s monthly First Thursday artist reception remains on hold.
Gary grew up in Milwaukee and moved to Colorado in 1976. During his three decades in the state, he took up fly fishing and photography. When he retired in 2009, he moved first to Michigan and, upon discovery of the Driftless Area, to Viroqua in 2018. He enjoys wandering the area with camera and fly rod in hand.
Galger has been behind a lens since he was 13 years old when, inspired by a nature magazine, he asked his parents for a camera. Although he has dabbled in drawing, painting and carving, he always returned to his first love, photography. The practice of Miksang (a Tibetan word meaning the “good eye”) has had a pivotal influence on his work, teaching him to see the basic elements of the visual environment: line, color, shape and texture. For Gary, it is both a meditation and the way he practices his craft. His striking compositions have been shown throughout the country and have won numerous awards.
Galger’s photography and the works of VIVA’s 25 member-artists will be featured at VIVA throughout the month of September. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this and the status of future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception is normally followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. While restaurants are impacted by gathering restrictions, Rooted Spoon is providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.
