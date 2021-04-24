Photographer Hanna Agar is guest artist at Viroqua's VIVA Gallery

During the month of May, VIVA Gallery will host guest artist photographer Hanna Agar. Hanna is a conceptual portrait and commercial photographer. Member artist Deborah Conlon is featured artist in the month of May. She is a plein-air painter working in oils.
Agar’s work captures her love of celebrating the talents and passions of the amazing array of characters that populate the planet. The more she knows about you, the more she can build a fantastical, magical, whimsical photographic world in which you are the star. She works with families, kids and individuals creating wild and whimsical scenes. Hanna works with businesses, performers, makers and others to create conceptual advertising and promotional imagery along with creating her own personal ﬁne artworks.
Agar grew up on a hobby farm in Westby. She spent ﬁve years in New York City honing her craft from some notable photographers, and photographing all the inspiring people who came her way. She is now back in Wisconsin, living in Viroqua, working with the people in her community while still traveling to far and magical locations when she hears the call.
Deb Conlon paints in plein-air style, setting her easel up outside. Her current body of work is titled “Closer to Home.” In the midst of pandemic shutdowns came the realization that many of the elements needed for a good painting can be found right here, close to home. A striking light contrast or a dramatic temperature change can provide a focal point that needs to be painted at once. Conlon grew up in Chicago; she spent many hours walking through the Art Institute of Chicago on free Tuesdays losing herself in the light ﬁlled galleries of paintings. Color, light, atmosphere, and nature are her muses and painting feeds her soul. She has spent the last 30 years living in rural Rolling Ground.
The work of Agar and Conlon will be featured on an Instagram live stream @vivagallerycooperative Thursday, May 6, at 5 p.m. The show, along with works by VIVA member artists, can be seen at the gallery throughout the month of May. The gallery is at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information, go to www. vivagallery.com, email: info@vivagallery.net or call 608-637-6918.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception remains on hold. Rooted Spoon dinner followed a First Thursday artist reception, instead, at this time Rooted Spoon is providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Go to www.rootedspoon.com to ﬁnd out more.