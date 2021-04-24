Photographer Hanna Agar is guest artist at Viroqua's VIVA Gallery

During the month of May, VIVA Gallery will host guest artist photographer Hanna Agar. Hanna is a conceptual portrait and commercial photographer. Member artist Deborah Conlon is featured artist in the month of May. She is a plein-air painter working in oils.

Agar’s work captures her love of celebrating the talents and passions of the amazing array of characters that populate the planet. The more she knows about you, the more she can build a fantastical, magical, whimsical photographic world in which you are the star. She works with families, kids and individuals creating wild and whimsical scenes. Hanna works with businesses, performers, makers and others to create conceptual advertising and promotional imagery along with creating her own personal ﬁne artworks.

Agar grew up on a hobby farm in Westby. She spent ﬁve years in New York City honing her craft from some notable photographers, and photographing all the inspiring people who came her way. She is now back in Wisconsin, living in Viroqua, working with the people in her community while still traveling to far and magical locations when she hears the call.