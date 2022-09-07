Pie auction to benefit building projects on the Vernon County Fairgrounds

Vernon County bakers of all ages are invited to whip up their tastiest and best pies for an auction to benefit building projects on the Vernon County Fairgrounds.

The pie auction will take place in the Senior Citizen Building, Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. Any kind of pie is welcome.

Bakers are encouraged to register in advance by emailing Angie Hornby at entertainment@vernoncountyfair.com. Bakers should send their name, phone number, the number of pies and the type of pie(s). People can also register on auction day by 1 p.m.

Milk and Cookies with the Fairests will be held at noon in the Senior Citizen Building.