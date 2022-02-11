Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School hires Jordan Brudos as administrator

The Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Faculty and Board of Directors are overjoyed to announce that Jordan Brudos has officially accepted the role of administrator.

Brudos joined the PRWS administrative team in 2015 as the enrollment coordinator. A natural leader, she has assumed many duties and leadership roles in her seven-year tenure at PRWS. Most recently, and perhaps most notably, in the school’s two-plus year absence of an administrator, Brudos assumed many of these duties in addition to her enrollment work. During this time, she led the process for PRWS to apply and become a designated Wisconsin Parental Choice School, for which she serves as the choice administrator. She has also led the re-accreditation process for PRWS in partnership with the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America (AWSNA).

Brudos has also served on the PRWS Board of Directors, Faculty Council, Personnel Committee, and has been a truly invaluable member of the Return To School COVID Task Force.

Before PRWS, Brudos worked as a registered nurse in various settings. She and her husband, Mark, also owned a boutique, Cutie Patootie, in downtown La Crosse which featured natural baby and children’s goods. Here, they were first introduced to Waldorf education by customers affiliated with the Three Rivers and Pleasant Ridge Waldorf schools. Later they moved to Viroqua, where they enrolled their children at PRWS.

Brudos is a native of southwest Wisconsin and originally hails from De Soto. She is the mother of four children, two of whom are PRWS graduates (now at Youth Initiative High School) and two current PRWS students. An outdoors enthusiast, she is an avid cyclist who enjoys both road and mountain biking. Currently, she serves as the treasurer of the Vernon Trails Board of Directors and is a NICA coach.

In July of 2021, Brudos completed a three-year Waldorf Administrative Leadership program, "Leading With Spirit: The Art of Administration in Waldorf Schools." She is currently completing a Waldorf Foundations Course certification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0